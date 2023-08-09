Promoções Sony Playstation aquecem o Verão
As promoções de Verão da Sony Playstation estão aí, com uma segunda vaga repleta de bons jogos em desconto na PlayStation Store. Venham ver quais os jogos que podem agora adquirir a preços mais acessíveis.
O Verão continua quente e com previsão para temperaturas ainda mais quentes. Isto, para os lados dos jogadores de Playstation que podem adquirir uma vasta coleção de jogos de valor inquestionável, com valores promocionais.
Trata-se da 2ª Vaga das Promoções de Verão da Sony Playstation e que coloca a Playstation Store como epicentro de toda a ação.
Venham conhecer quais os jogos que se encontram em promoção e que podem perfeitamente se vir a revelar em fantásticas oportunidades. A Campanha prolonga-se até ao próximo dia 16 de agosto.
Jogos em destaque nesta promoção
- A Plague Tale: Requiem: 35,99€
- Dead Space - Deluxe Edition: 62,99€
- DEAD ISLAND 2 DELUXE EDITION: 56,24 €
- Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition: 34,99€
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 34,99€
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Playstation 5: 19,99€
- Saints Row Expansion Pass: 17,99€
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 39,99€
- God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 69,29€
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 79,99€
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 37,49€
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,99€
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 37,49€
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,99€
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 41,99€
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom: 58,49€
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: 29,99€
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,99€
- MLB The Show 23 Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 39,89€
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 19,99€
- Need for Speed Unbound Playstation 5: 23,99€
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 41,99€
- Resident Evil Village Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 19,99€
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition: 34,99€
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE Digital Deluxe Edition: 67,49€
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition: 54,99€
A lista é bastante interessante e apresenta jogos muito abrangentes e que têm valor reconhecido e garantido.
Podem consultar a lista completa de ofertas disponíveis aqui.
O que acham? Parece uma lista interessante de jogos em promoção?