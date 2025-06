Microsoft tem solução para aumentar a autonomia da bateria no Windows 11

Hidden in the latest Dev/Beta builds: a new Adaptive Energy Saver mode powered by the Windows Health and Optimized Experiences service you may have heard about earlier.

Already seems to work somewhat, it enabled energy saver on my laptop automatically soon after starting whesvc.

[image or embed]

— phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth.bsky.social) 14 de junho de 2025 às 23:55