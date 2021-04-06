Mercedes-Benz EQS: Reveladas todas as especificações deste elétrico

Electric drive system3: non-stop from Munich to Berlin

With an operating range of up to 770 kilometres (WLTP) and an output of up to 385 kW, the powertrain of the EQS also meets every expectation of a progressive saloon in the S-Class segment. All EQS models have an electric powertrain (eATS) at the rear axle, while the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS at the front axle.

Modular drive concept for high overall performance and long range EQS from Mercedes-EQ, with 245 to 385 kW plus an even more powerful performance version The electrical consumption 1 of the EQS 450+, NEDC: combined electrical consumption:

19.1-16.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km The electrical consumption 1 of the EQS 580 4MATIC+, NEDC: combined electrical consumption: 20.0-16.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km Max. torque transmission output: 568 Nm (EQS 450+) resp. 855 Nm (EQS 580 4MATIC) WLTP ranges of up to 770 kilometres are possible depending on vehicle equipment and configuration Top speed limited to 210 km/h

Available with rear- and all-wheel drive Electric motors on the front and rear axles are modern permanently excited synchronous motors Motor particularly powerful on the rear axle due to six-phase operation: two windings with three phases each Stators with pull-in winding for a particularly strong magnetic field Very compact Sophisticated thermal concept for high load capacity and multiple accelerations with consistently high performance What is known as a water lance in the shaft of the rotor cools the rotor Further cooling elements in the cooling circuit: Stator ribs Needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter Transmission oil cooler: also more efficient during cold driving (gear oil is warmed up) 4MATIC models with Torque Shift function Intelligently and continuously distributes the drive torques between the front and rear axles Ensures that the most efficient eATS (electric drivetrain) is used in each case Much faster response than with mechanical all-wheel drive eATS can be regulated independently of each other Torque is checked 10,000 times per minute and set if necessary

Intelligent recuperation Adjustable by the driver in three steps via shift paddles on the steering wheel Situation-optimised with the help of the ECO Assistant In DAuto, up to 5 m/s² are achieved, of which 3 m/s² are due to energy recovery (2 m/s² via the wheel brakes) The recuperation output is up to 290 kW 4 Braking to stop is possible Deceleration is also for detected vehicles travelling ahead until they come to a stop, for example at traffic lights In versions with rear-wheel drive, recuperation is limited by traction

EQS meets the highest demands for noise and vibration comfort NVH-optimised arrangement of the magnets inside the rotors (known as sheet metal cut) Reduces the use of rare earths at the same time Special winding (known as stator tilt) eATS have a special foam mat all around as an NVH cover Cover of the inverter is a sandwich construction made of three metal and plastic layers eATS are double decoupled via elastomeric bearings Front axle: with supporting frame Rear axle: with carrier Use of acoustic foams in body-in-white construction Main floor under the battery Designed with beading for NVH reasons New insulation part (welded-in foam) prevents excitations Two acoustic dividers in the tailgate reduce booming noise

Extensive testing at Mercedes-Benz Several million test kilometres on eDrive test benches in Untertürkheim Tough testing programme for overall vehicle testing around the globe Route profile/test bench profile modified compared to combustion engine to take into account torque load on the transmission in both directions (recuperation) Special hot/cold testing of power electronics





Because the power does not come from a socket

The batteries: plenty of juice on board

The EQS marks the launch of a new generation of batteries with significantly higher energy density. The larger of the two batteries has a usable energy content of 107.8 kWh. That is around 26 percent more than the EQC. The innovative battery management software, developed in-house, allows updates over the air (OTA). The energy management of the EQS is therefore kept up to date throughout the lifecycle. A major advance in sustainability has been achieved in the cell chemistry: the proportion of cobalt has been reduced to ten percent, and the optimised active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1.

New battery generation (lithium-ion technology) Significantly higher energy density Better charging performance In-house development Programming the software at the Mercedes-Benz Battery Competence Centre Production of battery systems in the Hedelfingen plant section at the Stuttgart-Untertürkheim site

Modular battery concept Possibility of over-the-air updates for the battery management system 400-volt architecture Two battery sizes depending on power and drive (rear or 4MATIC) With usable energy content of 90 or 107.8 kWh With ten or twelve cell modules With pouch or hard-case cells

Shorter charging times through intelligent thermal management when navigation is activated with Electric Intelligence Battery can also be preheated or cooled while driving Is thus in the ideal temperature window at a fast-charging station, which enables faster charging Coolant flows through the cavities of the aluminium extrusions of the battery frame PTC auxiliary heater (Positive Temperature Coefficient) integrated in cooling circuit

Sustainability as part of the holistic battery strategy Optimised material mix of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1 Continuous optimisation of recyclability Production with eco-power in Hedelfingen from 2022

Comprehensive safety concept: Battery is crash-protected in the underbody Enclosure with energy absorbing structures at the front and side Stiff, double-walled base plate Extensive crash and component tests Battery, high-voltage (HV) cables and other HV components are designed and fused in such a way that they pose as little risk as possible in the event of an accident Battery behaviour under impact load and in the event of foreign body penetration is the test criterion Overheating and overcharging were simulated and tested Multi-stage high-voltage protection concept High-voltage system can be switched off automatically in case of danger Crash monitoring when stationary (during DC charging) is standard on the EQS

Performance promise through battery certificate for customers Covers loss of capacity of the battery Valid for a term of ten years Or up 250,000 kilometres





Because the shortest route is not always the fastest

Navigation with Electric Intelligence: outsmarting traffic tailbacks

As far as Navigation with Electric Intelligence is concerned, the name says it all. Because it plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. In the EQS, navigation with Electric Intelligence is even more clever than before.

Plans a fast and comfortable route in advance, including charging stops, based on numerous factors such as Calculated energy demand (topography, route, ambient temperature, speed, heating and cooling demand etc.) Ambient temperatures at the charging station Traffic situation on the planned route Number of charging stations available, their charging capacity and payment functions

Responds dynamically to congestion and changes in energy demand

Calculation in the cloud combined with on-board data

In addition, the planned route can be edited individually The additional reserve at the destination and at the charging station (SoC, State of Charge) can be set, ten percent SoC is standard If “Charge at destination” is selected, this set reserve may be undershot at the destination

New in the EQS Visualisation of whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to drive back to the starting point without charging Manually added charging stations along the route are given preference in route calculation Proposed charging stations can be excluded Calculation of the expected charging costs per charging stop Note from the “Active range monitoring” to activate ECO driving functions if there is a risk of not reaching the destination or the charging station with the selected settings





Always connected

The charging technology: where electrons silently migrate

The EQS can be charged with up to 200 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. At home or at public charging stations, the EQS can be conveniently charged with up to 22 kW with AC using the on-board charger. The EQS will also allow bidirectional charging in Japan, i.e. charging in both directions. In addition, there are various intelligent charging programs that can be activated automatically depending on the location, and functions such as particularly battery-saving charging.

Powerful chargers On-board charger for alternating current with a charging capacity of up to 22 kW (optional extra) DC fast charging system for direct current with up to 200 kW Electricity for up to another 300 kilometres (WLTP) is recharged in just 15 minutes 5

High charging currents can be maintained for a long time through temperature and charging management

New functions (see also next section on Mercedes me Charge): Green Charging: Mercedes me Charge thus ensures the use of energy from renewable resources for public charging Plug & Charge: simply plug in, and charging and billing take place automatically Bidirectional charging: in Japan, it will be possible to feed electricity from the vehicle back into the grid when needed ECO Charging: various measures reduce the battery load during charging and slow down the natural ageing process of the battery Charge interruption: charging process is suspended at times selected by the customer (e.g. cheaper night-time electricity can be used)





Eco-charging on the house

Mercedes me Charge: Plug & Pay

Drive to the charging station, open the flap, insert the connector and the power starts to flow: this is how easy the charging process is with the EQS, thanks to Plug & Charge. The new charging method is offered by Mercedes me Charge. Other highlights include the densest network of charging points, with more than 500,000 of them in 31 countries, and green charging. Green charging reduces the CO2 footprint in the use phase

Plug & Charge allows particularly convenient charging of the EQS Charging starts automatically when the charging cable is plugged in Communication between vehicle and charging station takes place directly via the charging cable At the launch of EQS possible at IONITY in Europe

Green charging reduces the CO2 footprint in the use phase With Mercedes me Charge, customers have been charging green at every public charging station throughout Europe since this year The charged energy quantities are balanced out with green electricity after the actual charging process In addition, incentives are created to invest in renewable energy systems In the first three years after the purchase of an EQS, there is no basic charge to customers for Mercedes me Charge and thus for green charging Green charging and driving can be experienced via MBUX and the Mercedes me App

Mercedes me Charge is currently the largest charging network worldwide There are currently over 500,000 AC and DC charging points in 31 countries, including over 200,000 in Europe Integrated payment function with simple billing

Mercedes me App has many improved and new functions since the last revision



Meet the world aerodynamics champion

Aerodynamics: only the wind knows the answer

With a cd value from 0.206 , the EQS has the best aerodynamics of any production car. The operating range particularly benefits from this. It is also among the best in terms of noise comfort. A great deal of attention to detail lies behind the very good aerodynamic and aeroacoustic performance.

A world record. First production car with a cd value from 0.20 Low spread of the individual models and wheels/tyres up to 22 inches

The frontal area is 2.51 m2

The purpose design brings numerous aerodynamic and aeroacoustic advantages Good coupé-like basic shape with flat windscreen Smooth underbody Lower cooling air requirement, louvre is mostly closed

Attractively designed aero wheels are available in sizes 19, 20 and 21 inches

A lot of aerodynamic fine tuning Wheel spoiler front and rear (arrow-shaped) Coordinated underbody panels Rear spoiler optimised for lift and air drag

Extensive aerodynamics development By developing an entire Mercedes-EQ luxury model family, comparatively much capacity for basic development Several 1000 calculation runs in the virtual wind tunnel Approx. 700 CPUs per calculation Simulation helpful especially for outer skin and underbody concepts However, final optimisations still carried out physically in the wind tunnel with clay and hybrid models

Due to the electrification of the powertrains, low wind noise becomes even more important

Here, too, the EQS is among the top vehicles in its class Excellent aerodynamics is at the same time a good basis for low wind noise

Extensive development steps to reduce wind noise Numerous optimisations in the area of door structure and door and side window seals with, for the first time, six side windows in a Mercedes Special acoustic comfort package with acoustically highly effective laminated glass panes A-pillar with specially shaped trim strip helps reduce wind noise as well as lower the cd value Retractable door handles





The transformers

Sustainability: thinking of tomorrow today

As part of its “Ambition 2039” initiative, Mercedes-Benz is working on offering a carbon-neutral fleet of new vehicles less than 20 years from now. By as early as 2030, the company wants more than half the cars it sells to feature electric drive systems – this includes fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. In many areas, Mercedes is already thinking about tomorrow today and has designed the EQS with sustainability in mind. The vehicles are produced on a CO2-neutral basis, while resource-saving materials such as floor mats made from recycled yarn are used.