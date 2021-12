Hello [name],

We are contacting you regarding the timing of your Model X order. As we expand production capacity, the launch dates for markets outside of North America have been postponed. We will inform you of the delivery times through your Tesla account when production begins.

Your Model X is getting closer to delivery. We currently expect shipments outside of North America to begin in the second half of 2022.

In order to expedite the delivery of existing orders, including your Model X order, as much as possible, we are currently no longer accepting new orders for the Model S and Model X from markets outside of North America.

The price of your Model X will continue to be the same as it was when you placed your order, unless your vehicle configuration has been changed. To apply your order fee to another model, or to receive a full refund, request a call to speak directly to a Tesla representative.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Kind regards,

Your Tesla Team Testa