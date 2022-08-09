Promoções de Verão da Playstation Store reforçadas
As Promoções de Verão da Playstation Store já tinham chegado, tal como aqui vimos mas, recentemente receberam reforços que os tornaram ainda mais apetitosos.
Venham ver quais os novos títulos que chegam à campanha promocional da Playstation Store.
Quando aqui indicámos a Campanha de Promoções de Verão da Playstation Store, indicámos que se tratava da primeira vaga, certo?
Pois bem! A segunda vaga já chegou a novos jogos acabaram de entrar em preços promocionais bastante interessantes. Venham ver quais são, pois podem vir a revelar-se como verdadeiras pérolas.
Lista de jogos acabadinhos de chegar
E a lista de novos jogos acabadinhos de ingressar na lista das Promoções de Verão da Playstation Store é vasta e diversificada.
Encabeçada por jogos como Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, FIFA 22 ou F1 22, há jogos para todos os gostos:
- Horizon Forbidden West (Playstation 4): 49,69€
- Horizon Forbidden West (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 59,99€
- Gran Turismo 7 (Playstation 4): 49,69€
- Gran Turismo 7 (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 59,99€
- FIFA 22 PS4: 11,89€
- FIFA 22 PS5: 23,99€
- F1 22 Champions Edition (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 67,49€
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 46,89€
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Edição Jogo do Ano: 34,99€
- A Way Out: 7,49€
- Among Us: 2,99€
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 17,49€
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 35,99€
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 27,99€
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 31,49€
- Batman: Return to Arkham: 14,99€
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition: 23,09€
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 23,09€
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Standard Edition: 34,99€
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: 34,99€
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: 15,99€
- Cyberpunk 2077: 24,99€
- Dark Souls III: 12,49€
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition: 35,99€
- Demon's Souls: 49,59€
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 23,09€
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: 4,99€
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Deluxe Edition: 26,99€
- Dying Light - Definitive Edition: 12,49€
- F1 22 Early Champions (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 67,49€
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: 35,99€
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition: 47,99€
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: 49,69€
- God of War Edição Digital Deluxe: 14,99€
- Gran Turismo 7 – Edição Digital Deluxe do 25º Aniversário: 79,99€
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle: 19,79€
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle: 35,99€
- Horizon Forbidden West - Edição Digital Deluxe (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 69,29€
- Insurgency: Sandstorm: 23,99€
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: 52,49€
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 39,59€
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: 27,99€
- MLB The Show 22 Digital Deluxe Edition: 61,99€
- MLB The Show 22: 39,89€
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 20,99€
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: 7,99€
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe: 17,49€
- PS5 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition: 67,49€
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Edição Definitiva: 34,99€
- Returnal: 59,99€
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate: 23,99€
- Star Wars Battlefront II: 9,99€
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 49,99€
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: 21,99€
- The Last of Us Part II: 19,99€
- The Sims 4: 4,99€
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition: 9,99€
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: 56,24€
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition: 67,49€
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deluxe Edition 2021: 19,99€
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition: 15,99€
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Edição Standard: 34,99€
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Edição Ultimate: 54,99€
- WWE 2K22 Edição Deluxe: 64,99€
- WWE 2K22 Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition: 47,99€
Parecem aquisições bastante interessantes. O que acham delas?