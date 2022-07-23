Promoções de Verão chegam à PlayStation Store

O Verão é na maior parte das vezes, sinónimo de férias, calor e mais tempo livre. Com isto tudo, estão reunidas as condições para umas valentes jogatanas (seja em consola ou PC).

E é precisamente por isso que esta promoção da Sony Playstation se pode vir a revelar bastante tentadora. Venham conhecer os jogos em promoção.

A Sony anunciou recentemente o regresso das Promoções de Verão à PlayStation Store, através das quais chegam grandes descontos a alguns dos jogos bastante interessantes, para a PlayStation 5 e para a PlayStation 4. Estas promoções terão uma duração limitada e prolongam-se até ao próximo dia 17 de agosto.

Hoje foram anunciados os títulos em destaque nesta primeira vaga de promoções, onde podemos encontrar jogos como LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, FIFA 22, WWE 2K22, Call of Duty: Vanguard ou God of War. Parece tentador, certo? Atenção que a maioria destes jogos apresenta-se com o preço promocional apenas até ao próximo dia 3 de agosto.

Podem ver de seguida os principais destaques nesta campanha promocional deste verão de 2022:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 52,49€ *

WWE 2K22: 38,49€ *

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition: 39,99€ *

God of War: 9,99€ *

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 34,99€ *

Ghostwire: Tokyo: 34,99€ *

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: 14,69€ *

ARK: Survival Evolved: 9,89€ *

Assassin's Creed Origins: 13,99€ *

Batman: Arkham Collection: 17,99€ *

Battlefield 2042: 39,99€ *

Bloodborne: 9,99€ *

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -Bundle Cross-Gen (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 37,49€ *

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: 19,99€ *

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition: 29,99€ *

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 41,99€ *

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection: 23,99€ *

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: 23,99€ *

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition: 53,59€ *

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: 13,19€ *

Dragon Ball FighterZ: 9,79€ *

Evil Dead: The Game – The Classics Bundle: 7,99€ **

Far Cry 5: 13,99€ *

FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition: 27,99€ *

Green Hell: 17,49€ *

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS4 & PS5): 38,99€ *

HITMAN 3 - Standard Edition: 27,99€ *

Insurgency: Sandstorm - Gold Edition: 39,99€ *

It Takes Two (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 19,99€ *

Jurassic World Evolution 2: 32,99€ *

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 23,99€ *

Mafia: Definitive Edition: 13,99€ *

Mortal Kombat 11: 14,99€ *

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: 7,99€ **

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition: 32,99€ *

Need for Speed Heat: Edição Deluxe: 15,99€ *

No Man's Sky (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 24,99€ *

PGA TOUR 2K21: 14,99€ *

PS5 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition: 56,24€ *

Ratchet & Clank: Uma Dimensão à Parte: 49,59€ *

Red Dead Redemption 2: 23,99€ *

Rust Console Edition: 37,49€ *

Sackboy: Uma Grande Aventura (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 39,89€ *

Sifu Standard Edition: 31,99€ *

Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 35,99€ *

STAR WARS Battlefront II: 9,99€ **

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order: 9,99€ *

Tales of Arise (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 34,99€ *

TEKKEN 7: 7,49€ *

Terraria: 9,49€ *

The Crew 2 Special Edition: 11,99€ *

The Quarry: 46,89€ *

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe: 17,59€ *

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 13,99€ *

UFC 4: 13,29€ *

UNCHARTED: Coleção Legado dos Ladrões: 29,99€ *

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection: 9,99€ *

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Edição Ultimate: 54,99€ **

WWE 2K22 Edição nWo 4-Life: 77,99€ *

* Promoção válida até 3 de agosto **Promoção válida até 17 de agosto

Com podem ver, qualidade e diversidade não falta à lista de jogos em campanha.