Xiaomi Mi Band 6 poderá chegar com GPS, SpO2 e Alexa

Open Mi Fit and turn on GPS on your phone

GPS is available

GPS signal is weak

Lost GPS signal

Couldn’t position the GPS, please try again in an open space.

Couldn’t position the GPS, open the app to update the AGPS to speed up the positioning.

GPS signal recovery

Couldn’t position the GPS, it will be repositioned.

GPS is turned off automatically after 30 minutes of inactivity.

The app needs to be opened and GPS location permissions must be granted in order to use this workout.