Mark Zuckerberg já deu a sua opinião sobre os Apple Vision Pro e foi muito critico
No meio de muitas novidades da WWDC 2023 surgiram os Apple Vision Pro uma que promete mudar a tecnologia e o que esta oferece. Estes óculos de realidade aumentada são o que de mais recente e melhor a marca oferece. Mark Zuckerberg, um dos seus concorrentes já veio dar a sua opinião e foi muito critico.
Mark Zuckerberg foi muito critico
Toda a experiência e investimento que a Meta tem feito na realidade virtual deram a Mark Zuckerberg uma vantagem neste campo. Esta é uma área onde tem experiência e por isso resolveu avaliar a proposta apresentada esta semana, os Apple Vision Pro.
Numa reunião interna da Meta o seu líder partilhou a sua opinião sobre este novo dispositivo. Foi muito crítico e revelou que que a Apple não encontrou "soluções mágicas" para as restrições da física que as equipes da Meta ainda não exploraram. Destacou os ecrãs de alta resolução, mas acrescentou estas requerem mais energia para funcionar, uma bateria e um fio ligado para o poder usar, bem como o fato de custar sete vezes mais que o Quest 3.
Diferença de visão da Meta nos Apple Vision Pro
Um dos pontos mais importantes que Mark Zuckerberg é provavelmente a "diferença nos valores e na visão" entre a Meta e a Apple. Acrescentou que que a sua visão "fundamentalmente social" e que "trata-se de pessoas interagindo de novas maneiras e sentindo-se mais próximas de novas formas".
Continua neste campo e destaca que a abordagem da Apple, em contraste, mostrava "uma pessoa sentada sozinha em um sofá". Finalizou dizendo que os Apple Vision Pro pode ser "a visão do futuro da computação", mas fez questão de destacar que esse não é o tipo de futuro que pretende.
O mercado pode vir a beneficiar todos
A Meta obteve sucesso no arranque da sua solução em especial nos jogos de realidade virtual e fitness. Tem ainda assim lutado para alcançar o mercado geral, algo que ainda não conseguiu e que com a chegada dos Apple Vision Pro pode mudar.
Este é ainda um novo mercado e onde a Apple parece querer vingar. A concorrência existe e poderá tirar benefícios claro com o interesse que os Apple Vision Pro vai gerar tendo como handicap o seu preço elevado.
Mensagem de Mark Zuckerberg à Meta
Apple finally announced their headset, so I want to talk about that for a second. I was really curious to see what they were gonna ship. And obviously I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll learn more as we get to play with it and see what happens and how people use it.
From what I’ve seen initially, I’d say the good news is that there’s no kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of. They went with a higher resolution display, and between that and all the technology they put in there to power it, it costs seven times more and now requires so much energy that now you need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it. They made that design trade-off and it might make sense for the cases that they’re going for.
But look, I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important. We innovate to make sure that our products are as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible, and that is a core part of what we do. And we have sold tens of millions of Quests.
More importantly, our vision for the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social. It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want. There’s a real philosophical difference in terms of how we’re approaching this. And seeing what they put out there and how they’re going to compete just made me even more excited and in a lot of ways optimistic that what we’re doing matters and is going to succeed. But it’s going to be a fun journey.