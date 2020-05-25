Transmission 3.00 para quem ainda usa torrents

Os torrentes não desapareceram e ainda há uma grande comunidade em volta deste tipo de partilha de ficheiros. No macOS, uma das mais populares ferramentas para “sacar” torrents é o Transmission. Contudo, esta é também uma ferramenta muito utilizada noutros sistemas operativos, como é o exemplo do Windows e Linux. Assim, e depois de muito tempo sem uma grade atualização, chega-nos agora uma nova versão.

A versão 3.00 traz algumas novidades e, sobretudo, muitas melhorias. Vamos conhecer esta fantástica ferramenta.

Este é um cliente para o BitTorrent, lançado em 2005. Este software goza do privilégio de ser desenvolvido em código aberto e disponível para diferentes plataformas – incluindo Windows, macOS e Linux. Assim, durante anos, o Transmission suportou amplamente todas as funções comuns essenciais de um cliente BitTorrent, o que poderá não trazer nesta versão grandes inovações. Mesmo assim, traz muitas novidades no que toca a melhoramentos e correções.

Mas o que traz de novo?

São tantas que mais vale vermos no descritivo geral. No entanto, diríamos que esta versão permitir que o servidor RPC escute um endereço IPv6, que agora limita o número de tentativas de autenticação incorretas no servidor da Web incorporado a 100 para evitar ataques de força bruta, melhora a manipulação de ToS em ligações IPv6, melhora a execução de scripts de conclusão e manipulação de erros; adiciona suporte para ficheiros .cmd e .bat no Windows.

Mas há mais, muito mais. Para macOS mais especificamente, traz suporte ao Dark Mode, remove o suporte Growl, o centro de notificações é sempre usado, adiciona transição para o ARC, etc…

Portanto, esta é uma ferramenta muito interessante para tirar proveito da fantástica tecnologia que é o torrent. Este foi um salto grande em melhoramentos, dado que desde há um ano que não havia uma atualização tão profunda nesta app.

Download Transmission 3.00

