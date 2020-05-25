Transmission 3.00 para quem ainda usa torrents
Os torrentes não desapareceram e ainda há uma grande comunidade em volta deste tipo de partilha de ficheiros. No macOS, uma das mais populares ferramentas para “sacar” torrents é o Transmission. Contudo, esta é também uma ferramenta muito utilizada noutros sistemas operativos, como é o exemplo do Windows e Linux. Assim, e depois de muito tempo sem uma grade atualização, chega-nos agora uma nova versão.
A versão 3.00 traz algumas novidades e, sobretudo, muitas melhorias. Vamos conhecer esta fantástica ferramenta.
Este é um cliente para o BitTorrent, lançado em 2005. Este software goza do privilégio de ser desenvolvido em código aberto e disponível para diferentes plataformas – incluindo Windows, macOS e Linux. Assim, durante anos, o Transmission suportou amplamente todas as funções comuns essenciais de um cliente BitTorrent, o que poderá não trazer nesta versão grandes inovações. Mesmo assim, traz muitas novidades no que toca a melhoramentos e correções.
Mas o que traz de novo?
São tantas que mais vale vermos no descritivo geral. No entanto, diríamos que esta versão permitir que o servidor RPC escute um endereço IPv6, que agora limita o número de tentativas de autenticação incorretas no servidor da Web incorporado a 100 para evitar ataques de força bruta, melhora a manipulação de ToS em ligações IPv6, melhora a execução de scripts de conclusão e manipulação de erros; adiciona suporte para ficheiros .cmd e .bat no Windows.
Mas há mais, muito mais. Para macOS mais especificamente, traz suporte ao Dark Mode, remove o suporte Growl, o centro de notificações é sempre usado, adiciona transição para o ARC, etc…
Transmission 3.00 – o que há de novo?
All Platforms
- Allow the RPC server to listen on an IPv6 address (#161)
- Change
TR_CURL_SSL_VERIFYto
TR_CURL_SSL_NO_VERIFYand enable verification by default (#334)
- Go back to using hash as base name for resume and torrent files (those stored in configuration directory) (#122)
- Handle “fields” argument in “session-get” RPC request; if “fields” array is present in arguments, only return session fields specified; otherwise return all the fields as before
- Limit the number of incorrect authentication attempts in embedded web server to 100 to prevent brute-force attacks (#371)
- Set idle seed limit range to 1..40320 (4 weeks tops) in all clients (#212)
- Add Peer ID for Xfplay, PicoTorrent, Free Download Manager, Folx, Baidu Netdisk torrent clients (#256, #285, #355, #363, #386)
- Announce
INT64_MAXas size left if the value is unknown (helps with e.g. Amazon S3 trackers) (#250)
- Add
TCP_FASTOPENsupport (should result in slight speedup) (#184)
- Improve ToS handling on IPv6 connections (#128, #341, #360, #692, #737)
- Abort handshake if establishing DH shared secret fails (leads to crash) (#27)
- Don’t switch trackers while announcing (leads to crash) (#297)
- Improve completion scripts execution and error handling; add support for .cmd and .bat files on Windows (#405)
- Maintain a “session ID” file (in temporary directory) to better detect whether session is local or remote; return the ID as part of “session-get” response (TRAC-5348, #861)
- Change torrent location even if no data move is needed (#35)
- Support CIDR-notated blocklists (#230, #741)
- Update the resume file before running scripts (#825)
- Make multiscrape limits adaptive (#837)
- Add labels support to libtransmission and transmission-remote (#822)
- Parse
session-idheader case-insensitively (#765)
- Sanitize suspicious path components instead of rejecting them (#62, #294)
- Load CA certs from system store on Windows / OpenSSL (#446)
- Add support for mbedtls (formely polarssl) and wolfssl (formely cyassl), LibreSSL (#115, #116, #284, #486, #524, #570)
- Fix building against OpenSSL 1.1.0+ (#24)
- Fix quota support for uClibc-ng 1.0.18+ and DragonFly BSD (#42, #58, #312)
- Fix a number of memory leaks (magnet loading, session shutdown, bencoded data parsing) (#56)
- Bump miniupnpc version to 2.0.20170509 (#347)
- CMake-related improvements (Ninja generator, libappindicator, systemd, Solaris and macOS) (#72, #96, #117, #118, #133, #191)
- Switch to submodules to manage (most of) third-party dependencies
- Fail installation on Windows if UCRT is not installed
Mac Client
- Bump minimum macOS version to 10.10
- Dark Mode support (#644, #722, #757, #779, #788)
- Remove Growl support, notification center is always used (#387)
- Fix autoupdate on High Sierra and up by bumping the Sparkle version (#121, #600)
- Transition to ARC (#336)
- Use proper UTF-8 encoding (with macOS-specific normalization) when setting download/incomplete directory and completion script paths (#11)
- Fix uncaught exception when dragging multiple items between groups (#51)
- Add flat variants of status icons for message log (#134)
- Optimize image resources size (#304, #429)
- Update file icon when file name changes (#37)
- Update translations
GTK+ Client
- Add queue up/down hotkeys (#158)
- Modernize the .desktop file (#162)
- Add AppData file (#224)
- Add symbolic icon variant for the Gnome top bar and when the high contrast theme is in use (#414, #449)
- Update file icon when its name changes (#37)
- Switch from intltool to gettext for translations (#584, #647)
- Update translations, add new translations for Portuguese (Portugal)
Qt Client
- Bump minimum Qt version to 5.2
- Fix dropping .torrent files into main window on Windows (#269)
- Fix prepending of drive letter to various user-selected paths on Windows (#236, #307, #404, #437, #699, #723, #877)
- Fix sorting by progress in presence of magnet transfers (#234)
- Fix .torrent file trashing upon addition (#262)
- Add queue up/down hotkeys (#158)
- Reduce torrent properties (file tree) memory usage
- Display tooltips in torrent properties (file tree) in case the names don’t fit (#411)
- Improve UI look on hi-dpi displays (YMMV)
- Use session ID (if available) to check if session is local or not (#861)
- Use default (instead of system) locale to be more flexible (#130)
- Modernize the .desktop file (#162)
- Update translations, add new translations for Afrikaans, Catalan, Danish, Greek, Norwegian Bokmål, Slovenian
Daemon
- Use libsystemd instead of libsystemd-daemon (TRAC-5921)
- Harden transmission-daemon.service by disallowing privileges elevation (#795)
- Fix exit code to be zero when dumping settings (#487)
Web Client
- Fix tracker error XSS in inspector (CVE-?)
- Fix performance issues due to improper use of
setInterval()for UI refresh (TRAC-6031)
- Fix recognition of
https://links in comments field (#41, #180)
- Fix torrent list style in Google Chrome 59+ (#384)
- Show ETA in compact view on non-mobile devices (#146)
- Show upload file button on mobile devices (#320, #431, #956)
- Add keyboard hotkeys for web interface (#351)
- Disable autocompletion in torrent URL field (#367)
Utils
Portanto, esta é uma ferramenta muito interessante para tirar proveito da fantástica tecnologia que é o torrent. Este foi um salto grande em melhoramentos, dado que desde há um ano que não havia uma atualização tão profunda nesta app.