Passatempo: Ganhe uma Cadeira Extreme Gaming + Teclado Mecânico da Fantech
Agora que passa mais tempo em casa, que as aulas, o trabalho e o lazer passam por uma secretária e por um computador, há que ter conforto para enfrentar estes dias… Assim, temos para lhe oferecer uma cadeira Extreme Gaming da Fantech e, já agora, um teclado mecânico para compor o setup.
Saiba como participar e boa sorte!
A Fantech chegou a Portugal em meados do ano passado, tendo como premissa a oferta de produtos gaming de qualidade, mas de baixo custo. Aqui no Pplware tivemos oportunidade de testar a cadeira Fantech Extreme Gaming e o teclado Max Pro MK851 RGB.
São estes dois produtos que hoje trazemos a passatempo e que podem ir direitinhos para a sua casa.
Para participar é muito simples.
Passatempo: Ganhe uma Cadeira Extreme Gaming + Teclado Mecânico da Fantech
Requisitos e Regras de participação
Requisitos:
-
1 – Visitar e seguir a página da Fantech no Instagram
2 – Que outro gadget da Fantech gostariam de ver oferecido no Pplware.
A resposta deverá ser deixada na secção de comentários do presente artigo.
3 – Visitar e deixar um gosto na página de Facebook do Pplware.
Regras:
Nenhum dos requisitos é obrigatório, no entanto, quantos mais requisitos cumprir, mais hipóteses tem de ganhar.
O passatempo tem início dia 09 de fevereiro às 13h30 e termina no dia 13 de fevereiro às 23h59.
O vencedor será selecionado de forma aleatória através da plataforma de submissão das participações, sendo divulgado nas redes sociais do Pplware e no presente artigo. O vencedor será contactado via e-mail pela equipa do Pplware.
Saiba mais em Terms & Conditions.
Passatempo: Ganhe uma Cadeira Extreme Gaming + Teclado Mecânico da Fantech
Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Rato
Gostava de ver os Headsets Echo MH82
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
Headsets Echo MH82
Está mochila
https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/
Headset Fantech captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Rato
Este rato incrível!
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Este rato incrível!
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Gostava de ver mais cadeiras da Fantech, gosto bastante do estilo!
Gostaria de ver qualquer produto na gama de ratos, sendo que especialmente o rato Hive UX2
Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Gold
Giveaway? Estou dentro xD
Fantech Thor II X16
Boa cadeira 😉
Teclado Fantech Max Pro
https://www.fantech.pt/product/teclado-mecanico-fantech-max-pro-mk851-rgb/
Comando!
Headset
Caixa ATX Fantech Strike CG72 RGB Preta
Um Rato Fantech Hero .
Gosta de ver uns Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Rato
Fantech Hero UX1
Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Gold
O outro gadget da Fantech gostariam de ver oferecido no Pplware é Rato Fantech Thor II X16 – 4200dpi
https://www.fantech.pt/product/headset-fantech-captain-virtual-7-1-hg11-space-edition/
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
este phones https://www.fantech.pt/product/excepteur-sint-occaecat-cupidatat-non-proident/
Secretária Fantech Gaming Beta GD612 RGB
Headset fantech
Excelente cadeira
Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds
Headset Fantech Hexagon 7.1 HG21 RGB
Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds
https://www.fantech.pt/product/fantech-rgb-gaming-kit-silver/
Rato Fantech Thor II X16 – 4200dpi
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hive-ux2-12-000dpi/
Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB
Teclado Mecânico Fantech Max Pro MK851 RGB (PT)
Gostaria de ver aqui um Rato Fantech Hero UX1, para ser oferecido.. A mim de preferência
Monitor 144hz
Fantech Hero UX1
Caixa ATX
Auscultador Fantech Fusion 7.1 Surround HG22 RGB
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB
o Rato Fantech Blake X17 – 10.000dpi
O gadget que gostaria de ver oferecido no PplWare é: Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983
Aproveito para referir que só não visito a Fantech no Instagram porque nao tenho.
Para completar a coleção era mesmo só os Headset Fantech Hexagon 7.1 HG21 RGB.
Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Tapete Fantech Firefly MPR800s RGB
Gostava de ver os tapetes de rato
O rato Thor II
Auriculares Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983
https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/
Coluna Soundbar
Gostava de ver o Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs que já quase completa o setup na secretária…
Headset Fantech Captain Virtual 7.1 HG11
Portátil ASUS Zenbook Duo
Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73
O Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround
Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 RGB
Tapete Fantech Sven MP80 Control XXL
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
A soundbar é top!
Gamepad Fantech Shooter GP11
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Headsets Echo MH82
O Headset Fantech Hexagon RGB
Teclado Fantech Max Pro !
https://www.fantech.pt/product/teclado-mecanico-fantech-max-pro-mk851-rgb/
Auscultadores e Ratos
Um Rato Fantech Hero !
Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta
Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983 (https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/)
Um excelente headset
https://www.fantech.pt/product/headset-fantech-captain-virtual-7-1-hg11/
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
Rato Zeus X5s
Soundbar fantech resonance bs150
https://www.fantech.pt/product/headset-fantech-captain-7-1-surround-hg15-rgb/
Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Sem dúvida estes:
Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds <3
Coluna Soundbar Fantech Resonance BS150 Bluetooth
Tapete Fantech Firefly MPR800s RGB
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-daredevil-x11/
Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta
Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs
Para um pack de emoções só faltava mesmo os Headset Fantech captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB
https://www.fantech.pt/product/fantech-rgb-gaming-kit-silver/
Esta secretária
Secretária Fantech Gaming Beta GD512
https://www.fantech.pt/product/secretaria-fantech-gaming-beta-gd512/
Teclado Mecânico Fantech Max Pro MK851 RGB
Headset Fantech Captain Virtual 7.1 HG11
Tapete Fantech Vigil MP902 XXL
Este teclado mecânico.
https://www.fantech.pt/product/teclado-mecanico-fantech-max-pro-mk851-rgb/
Headset Fantech Hexagon 7.1 HG21 RGB
Fantech RGB kit gaming bronze.
Sendo bastante acessível, num gênero de all inclusive, seria uma ótima opção.
O rato Zeus X5s
Gostava de ver Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Pode ser este: Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
O Rato Fantech DareDevil X11 – 8000DPIs
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-daredevil-x11/
Gostaria também de ver oferecido no Pplware o rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi.
TX-1
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
Headsets Echo MH82
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983
https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/
Gostava de ver alguns Gear, tipo roupa, mochilas, acessórios!
Gamepads
Fantech Hero UX1
Headset Fantech Captain Virtual 7.1 HG11
Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
O Archer K512 Keypad
Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
Este rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Rato
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Auriculares In-Ear Fantech EG1 Gaming Earplug Jack 3.5mm
Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Gold
https://www.fantech.pt/product/fantech-rgb-gaming-kit-gold/
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
Gostava de estes: Auriculares In-Ear Fantech Scar EG2 Gaming Earplug Jack 3.5mm
https://www.fantech.pt/product/auriculares-in-ear-fantech-scar-eg2-gaming-earplug-jack-3-5mm/
Gostaria de ver oferecido uns TX-1 Mithril True Wireless 🙂
Keypad Fantech Archer K512
https://www.fantech.pt/product/keypad-mecanico-fantech-archer-k512/
Headsets Echo MH82
Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
Tapete Fantech Firefly MPR800s RGB
Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi
Auriculares Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds
Este rato era demais
https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/
ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5
Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000 PIS
Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB
https://www.fantech.pt/product/excepteur-sint-occaecat-cupidatat-non-proident/
Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta
Rato Fantech Hero UX1
Gostava de ver oferecido os Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB
Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000 PIS
Sugiro o Rato Fantech DareDevil X11 – 8000DPIs
Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta
https://www.fantech.pt/product/caixa-atx-fantech-hexa-cg73-rgb-preta/
Cadeira Fantech Extreme Gaming Red
Esta mochila que parece ser muito confortável: https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/
Cadeira Fantech Extreme Gaming Red
rato
Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB
Podia ser uma caixa:
Caixa ATX Fantech Strike CG72 RGB Preta
https://www.fantech.pt/product/caixa-atx-fantech-strike-cg72-rgb-preta/
Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Silver
Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs
Auscultador Fantech Fusion 7.1 Surround HG22 RGB
Mochila fantech.
Rato Fantech Thor II X16
Tapete como este, https://www.fantech.pt/product/tapete-fantech-firefly-rgb-2/
Teclado ducky one 2
Gostava de ver o review dos Auriculares Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds!
Teclado Mecânico Fantech Max Core MK852 (PT)