Quantcast
PplWare Mobile

Passatempo: Ganhe uma Cadeira Extreme Gaming + Teclado Mecânico da Fantech

· Passatempos 162 Comentários

Propor Revisão Proponha uma correção, faça uma sugestão

Autor: Maria Inês Coelho

Tags:

  1. Gonçalo Silva says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:32

    Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  2. Ricardo Capela says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:34

    Rato

    Responder
  3. Nuno Freitas says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:35

    Gostava de ver os Headsets Echo MH82

    Responder
  4. Ricardo Oliveira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:42

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  5. Du Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:43

    Headsets Echo MH82

    Responder
  6. Nuno Fernando Sousa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:43

    Está mochila
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/

    Responder
  7. Luis Sousa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:43

    Headset Fantech captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  8. Alexandre Barreto says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:43

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  9. Diogo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:44

    Rato

    Responder
  10. João Silva says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:45

    Gostava de ver mais cadeiras da Fantech, gosto bastante do estilo!

    Responder
  11. Kevin Ferreira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:46

    Gostaria de ver qualquer produto na gama de ratos, sendo que especialmente o rato Hive UX2

    Responder
  12. Rui Ribeiro says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:46

    Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Gold

    Responder
  13. Marcelo Lopes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:46

    Giveaway? Estou dentro xD

    Responder
  14. Rafael Lucas says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:46

    Fantech Thor II X16

    Responder
  15. s6eDgE says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:48

    Boa cadeira 😉

    Responder
  16. Ricardo Cardoso says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:48

    Teclado Fantech Max Pro
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/teclado-mecanico-fantech-max-pro-mk851-rgb/

    Responder
  17. Ricardo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:51

    Comando!

    Responder
  18. miguel says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:51

    Headset

    Responder
  19. Rui Encarnação says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:51

    Caixa ATX Fantech Strike CG72 RGB Preta

    Responder
  20. Ricardo Carvalho says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:52

    Um Rato Fantech Hero .

    Responder
  21. Helder says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:52

    Gosta de ver uns Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB

    Responder
  22. Pedro Pinheiro says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:53

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  23. Leandro Magalhães says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:53

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  24. António Manuel Santos Salvador says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:55

    Rato

    Responder
  25. Luis says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:57

    Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  26. Antonio says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:58

    Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Gold

    Responder
  27. Miguel Ângelo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:59

    O outro gadget da Fantech gostariam de ver oferecido no Pplware é Rato Fantech Thor II X16 – 4200dpi

    Responder
  28. Benjamim Soares says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 13:59

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/headset-fantech-captain-virtual-7-1-hg11-space-edition/

    Responder
  29. João Varela says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:00

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    Responder
  30. Patricia Jesus says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:01

    este phones https://www.fantech.pt/product/excepteur-sint-occaecat-cupidatat-non-proident/

    Responder
  31. Rui Oliveira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:01

    Secretária Fantech Gaming Beta GD612 RGB

    Responder
  32. Ricardo Pinto says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:03

    Headset fantech

    Responder
  33. Vitor Freitas says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:03

    Excelente cadeira

    Responder
  34. Rui Costa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:03

    Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds

    Responder
  35. Jorge Sousa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:04

    Headset Fantech Hexagon 7.1 HG21 RGB

    Responder
  36. Julio Rodrigues says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:04

    Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  37. Pedro Martins says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:05

    Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds

    Responder
  38. Bruno Gomes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:07

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/fantech-rgb-gaming-kit-silver/

    Responder
  39. João Valente says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:07

    Rato Fantech Thor II X16 – 4200dpi

    Responder
  40. Cristiano Maciel says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:07

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hive-ux2-12-000dpi/

    Responder
  41. Alberto José Pinto Oliveira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:07

    Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB

    Responder
  42. Patrick says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:07

    Teclado Mecânico Fantech Max Pro MK851 RGB (PT)

    Responder
  43. Daniel Rocha says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:08

    Gostaria de ver aqui um Rato Fantech Hero UX1, para ser oferecido.. A mim de preferência

    Responder
  44. Luís Filipe says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:09

    Monitor 144hz

    Responder
  45. Luis says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:09

    Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  46. Luís Filipe says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:10

    Caixa ATX

    Responder
  47. Jose Antunes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:11

    Auscultador Fantech Fusion 7.1 Surround HG22 RGB

    Responder
  48. Paulo Figueiredo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:13

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  49. António Manuel Costa da Graça Martins says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:14

    Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB

    Responder
  50. leonor dias says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:16

    o Rato Fantech Blake X17 – 10.000dpi

    Responder
  51. Pedro says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:16

    O gadget que gostaria de ver oferecido no PplWare é: Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983
    Aproveito para referir que só não visito a Fantech no Instagram porque nao tenho.

    Responder
  52. António Pereira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:19

    Para completar a coleção era mesmo só os Headset Fantech Hexagon 7.1 HG21 RGB.

    Responder
  53. Casemiro says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:19

    Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  54. BT says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:20

    Tapete Fantech Firefly MPR800s RGB

    Responder
  55. David says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:21

    Gostava de ver os tapetes de rato

    Responder
  56. Bruno Cancelinha says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:21

    O rato Thor II

    Responder
  57. Luís Miguel Vieira de Sousa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:21

    Auriculares Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds

    Responder
  58. Vitor Barbosa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:22

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    Responder
  59. Nuno Carvalho says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:22

    Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/

    Responder
  60. Marco Correia says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:23

    Coluna Soundbar

    Responder
  61. Nuno Gomes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:25

    Gostava de ver o Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs que já quase completa o setup na secretária…

    Responder
  62. Nuno says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:26

    Headset Fantech Captain Virtual 7.1 HG11

    Responder
  63. Ricardo Nunes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:26

    Portátil ASUS Zenbook Duo

    Responder
  64. Alberto Jesus says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:26

    Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73

    Responder
  65. Marcelo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:26

    O Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround

    Responder
  66. Luís Carvalho says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:26

    Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 RGB

    Responder
  67. Bruno Ferreira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:27

    Tapete Fantech Sven MP80 Control XXL

    Responder
  68. Gonçalo Saraiva says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:27

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    Responder
  69. Bernardo Teixeira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:27

    A soundbar é top!

    Responder
  70. Crucificados pelo sistema says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:29

    Gamepad Fantech Shooter GP11

    Responder
  71. Rudolfo Correia says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:30

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  72. Tiago Dias says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:30

    Headsets Echo MH82

    Responder
  73. Bernardo Faria says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:31

    O Headset Fantech Hexagon RGB

    Responder
  74. José Moura says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:31

    Teclado Fantech Max Pro !
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/teclado-mecanico-fantech-max-pro-mk851-rgb/

    Responder
  75. Eduardo Costa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:31

    Auscultadores e Ratos

    Responder
  76. Ivo Frazão says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:32

    Um Rato Fantech Hero !

    Responder
  77. Gonçalo Figueiredo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:32

    Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta

    Responder
  78. Bruno Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:33

    Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983 (https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/)

    Responder
  79. Ricardo Lemos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:33

    Um excelente headset
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/headset-fantech-captain-virtual-7-1-hg11/

    Responder
  80. Sérgio Silva says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:34

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  81. Tiago Moreira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:35

    Rato Zeus X5s

    Responder
  82. Valentim says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:35

    Soundbar fantech resonance bs150

    Responder
  83. Nuno Pinto says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:35

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/headset-fantech-captain-7-1-surround-hg15-rgb/
    Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  84. Ricardo Rocha says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:36

    Sem dúvida estes:
    Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds <3

    Responder
  85. André Pinto says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:36

    Coluna Soundbar Fantech Resonance BS150 Bluetooth

    Responder
  86. Unk says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:36

    Tapete Fantech Firefly MPR800s RGB

    Responder
  87. Nuno Costa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:36

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-daredevil-x11/

    Responder
  88. David says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:39

    Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta

    Responder
  89. sandro says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:41

    Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds

    Responder
  90. Joao says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:41

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  91. Alberto Oliveira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:43

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs

    Responder
  92. Daniel Barata says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:43

    Para um pack de emoções só faltava mesmo os Headset Fantech captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  93. Ricardo Lobo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:44

    Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB

    Responder
  94. Rogério Magalhães says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:44

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/fantech-rgb-gaming-kit-silver/

    Responder
  95. Pedro Coelho says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:44

    Esta secretária

    Secretária Fantech Gaming Beta GD512

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/secretaria-fantech-gaming-beta-gd512/

    Responder
  96. Emanuel José Morais Barbosa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:45

    Teclado Mecânico Fantech Max Pro MK851 RGB

    Responder
  97. André Ferraz says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:45

    Headset Fantech Captain Virtual 7.1 HG11

    Responder
  98. David Gonzalez says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:46

    Tapete Fantech Vigil MP902 XXL

    Responder
  99. José Moreira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:46

    Este teclado mecânico.
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/teclado-mecanico-fantech-max-pro-mk851-rgb/

    Responder
  100. Cunha says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:46

    Headset Fantech Hexagon 7.1 HG21 RGB

    Responder
  101. Carlos Batista says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:46

    Fantech RGB kit gaming bronze.
    Sendo bastante acessível, num gênero de all inclusive, seria uma ótima opção.

    Responder
  102. Miguel says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:46

    O rato Zeus X5s

    Responder
  103. Virgilio Vinha says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:47

    Gostava de ver Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  104. Duarte Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:47

    Pode ser este: Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  105. João André Costa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:48

    O Rato Fantech DareDevil X11 – 8000DPIs
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-daredevil-x11/

    Responder
  106. David Moura says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:48

    Gostaria também de ver oferecido no Pplware o rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi.

    Responder
  107. Marcus Carvalho says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:51

    TX-1

    Responder
  108. Marco Costa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:52

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    Responder
  109. JORGE MENDES SILVA UNIP. LDA says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:52

    Headsets Echo MH82

    Responder
  110. João Silva says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:52

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    Responder
  111. Sérgio says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:54

    Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/

    Responder
  112. Bruno Salvador says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:54

    Gostava de ver alguns Gear, tipo roupa, mochilas, acessórios!

    Responder
  113. João Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:55

    Gamepads

    Responder
  114. Rui Cruz says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:56

    Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  115. Joao Pestana Boavida Cabral says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:56

    Headset Fantech Captain Virtual 7.1 HG11

    Responder
  116. Ariana says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:56

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  117. Ricardo Cruz says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:57

    O Archer K512 Keypad

    Responder
  118. Nuno Filipe Pinto says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:58

    Mochila Fantech Backpack BG983

    Responder
  119. Joao Bio says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 14:59

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  120. José Moreira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:00

    Este rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  121. Hugo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:00

    Rato
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  122. José Ferreira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:01

    Auriculares In-Ear Fantech EG1 Gaming Earplug Jack 3.5mm

    Responder
  123. Valter Soares says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:01

    Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Gold
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/fantech-rgb-gaming-kit-gold/

    Responder
  124. Gonçalo Lobato says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:02

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    Responder
  125. Daniel Bandeira Rodrigues says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:03

    Gostava de estes: Auriculares In-Ear Fantech Scar EG2 Gaming Earplug Jack 3.5mm

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/auriculares-in-ear-fantech-scar-eg2-gaming-earplug-jack-3-5mm/

    Responder
  126. Wilson Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:03

    Gostaria de ver oferecido uns TX-1 Mithril True Wireless 🙂

    Responder
  127. Miguel Almeida says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:04

    Keypad Fantech Archer K512
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/keypad-mecanico-fantech-archer-k512/

    Responder
  128. Guilherme Tiago says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:05

    Headsets Echo MH82

    Responder
  129. antonio beito says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:06

    Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  130. Hugo Marques says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:07

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  131. Ruben Soares says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:10

    Tapete Fantech Firefly MPR800s RGB

    Responder
  132. Catarina Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:12

    Rato Fantech Hive UX2 12.000dpi

    Responder
  133. Bruno Coelho says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:12

    Auriculares Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds

    Responder
  134. Hugo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:12

    Este rato era demais
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/rato-fantech-hero-ux1/

    Responder
  135. Pedro Costa says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:13

    ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5

    Responder
  136. João Galveia says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:15

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000 PIS

    Responder
  137. Eduardo Carvalho says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:16

    Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB

    https://www.fantech.pt/product/excepteur-sint-occaecat-cupidatat-non-proident/

    Responder
  138. Luis says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:17

    Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta

    Responder
  139. Vasco Filipe says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:18

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1

    Responder
  140. Telmo Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:20

    Gostava de ver oferecido os Headset Fantech Captain 7.1 Surround HG15 RGB

    Responder
  141. João Galveia says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:21

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000 PIS

    Responder
  142. Antonio Filipe says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:22

    Sugiro o Rato Fantech DareDevil X11 – 8000DPIs

    Responder
  143. Ricardo Almeida says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:24

    Caixa ATX Fantech HEXA CG73 RGB Preta
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/caixa-atx-fantech-hexa-cg73-rgb-preta/

    Responder
  144. Sérgio Lopes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:25

    Cadeira Fantech Extreme Gaming Red

    Responder
  145. Miguel Ricardo Real Santos says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:26

    Esta mochila que parece ser muito confortável: https://www.fantech.pt/product/mochila-fantech-backpack/

    Responder
  146. Sérgio Lopes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:26

    Cadeira Fantech Extreme Gaming Red

    Responder
  147. Bruno says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:28

    rato

    Responder
  148. Rafael Fernandes says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:31

    Headset Fantech Octane 7.1 Surround HG23 RGB

    Responder
  149. Rui Manuel da Silva Martins says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:33

    Podia ser uma caixa:
    Caixa ATX Fantech Strike CG72 RGB Preta
    https://www.fantech.pt/product/caixa-atx-fantech-strike-cg72-rgb-preta/

    Responder
  150. Tiago says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:33

    Fantech RGB Gaming Kit Silver

    Responder
  151. João Granjo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:33

    Rato Fantech Hero UX1 16.000DPIs

    Responder
  152. Mike says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:34

    Auscultador Fantech Fusion 7.1 Surround HG22 RGB

    Responder
  153. Francisco Castro says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:37

    Mochila fantech.

    Responder
  154. João Pereira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:38

    Rato Fantech Thor II X16

    Responder
  155. Joao Pereira says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:38

    Tapete como este, https://www.fantech.pt/product/tapete-fantech-firefly-rgb-2/

    Responder
  156. Paulo says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:42

    Teclado ducky one 2

    Responder
  157. Leon Rocha says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:46

    Gostava de ver o review dos Auriculares Fantech TX-1 Mithril True Wireless Earbuds!

    Responder
  158. Marco Moura says:
    9 de Fevereiro de 2021 às 15:49

    Teclado Mecânico Fantech Max Core MK852 (PT)

    Responder

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de email não será publicado.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Aviso: Todo e qualquer texto publicado na internet através deste sistema não reflete, necessariamente, a opinião deste site ou do(s) seu(s) autor(es). Os comentários publicados através deste sistema são de exclusiva e integral responsabilidade e autoria dos leitores que dele fizerem uso. A administração deste site reserva-se, desde já, no direito de excluir comentários e textos que julgar ofensivos, difamatórios, caluniosos, preconceituosos ou de alguma forma prejudiciais a terceiros. Textos de caráter promocional ou inseridos no sistema sem a devida identificação do seu autor (nome completo e endereço válido de email) também poderão ser excluídos.

PUB

Parceiros em Destaque

ESET
Mauser
PureVPN
Fortinet
URcdkeys
PTisp
Wondershare

PUB

Newsletter Pplware

Newsletter Pplware

Parceiros

Questão Semanal

Qual a melhor marca de processador para smartphones?

Ver Resultados

Loading ... Loading ...

Arquivo de Questões

Canal de Youtube

Análise Ecovacs Deboot OZMO T8 AIVI

Como associar os contactos Google ao smartphone Huawei?

Samsung Galaxy S21: Já experimentámos a próxima revolução do design pela fotografia

Velocímetro Pplware

Velocímetro do Pplware

Teste a velocidade da sua Internet

RSS Últimas do Fórum

Categorias

Arquivo

Notícias Covid-19