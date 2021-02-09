Passatempo: Ganhe uma Cadeira Extreme Gaming + Teclado Mecânico da Fantech

Requisitos:

1 – Visitar e seguir a página da Fantech no Instagram

2 – Que outro gadget da Fantech gostariam de ver oferecido no Pplware.

A resposta deverá ser deixada na secção de comentários do presente artigo.

3 – Visitar e deixar um gosto na página de Facebook do Pplware.

Regras:

Nenhum dos requisitos é obrigatório, no entanto, quantos mais requisitos cumprir, mais hipóteses tem de ganhar.

O passatempo tem início dia 09 de fevereiro às 13h30 e termina no dia 13 de fevereiro às 23h59.

O vencedor será selecionado de forma aleatória através da plataforma de submissão das participações, sendo divulgado nas redes sociais do Pplware e no presente artigo. O vencedor será contactado via e-mail pela equipa do Pplware.

Saiba mais em Terms & Conditions.