PplWare Mobile

É o fim do PHP no Windows? Microsoft não vai dar suporte

· Microsoft 4 Comentários

Propor Revisão Proponha uma correção, faça uma sugestão

Autor: Pedro Pinto

Tags:

  1. mrProProg says:
    12 de Julho de 2020 às 18:03

    Que porra, Microsoft 🙁

    Responder
  2. mrProProg says:
    12 de Julho de 2020 às 18:19

    Faltava o contexto correto no vosso artigo:

    “For some possibly missing context, Microsoft runs windows.php.net and produces all the official builds of PHP for Windows. If you run `php.exe`, or `mod_php7.dll` or whatever the websapi versions are actually called, then you either use Microsoft’s own builds of PHP or you’re compiling it yourself.

    This message means Microsoft aren’t going to produce official builds for PHP 8 onwards.

    This message does NOT mean that nobody will.

    Most likely the project will dust off a machine somewhere in the cloud running Windows (likely using a free license generously provided by MS, btw) and setup some automated build processes to make these “in house”.

    These machine(s) may even be setup/maintained by the same people who were doing the official builds at Microsoft (such as cmb who is also one of the 7.3 RMs).

    We’re still in initial reaction phase here, but the bottom line is there will likely be very little change for Windows users.”

    Fonte: https://www.reddit.com/r/PHP/comments/ho9dgq/microsoft_not_going_to_officially_support_php_8/

    Responder
  3. Miguel says:
    12 de Julho de 2020 às 18:40

    Uma coisa é certa acho quem em 20 anos de PHP usei 2x em ambiente windows.

    Responder
  4. poiou says:
    12 de Julho de 2020 às 18:48

    O a que a Microsoft tem contra o PHP?
    Talvez ASP.net?

    Responder

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de email não será publicado.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Aviso: Todo e qualquer texto publicado na internet através deste sistema não reflete, necessariamente, a opinião deste site ou do(s) seu(s) autor(es). Os comentários publicados através deste sistema são de exclusiva e integral responsabilidade e autoria dos leitores que dele fizerem uso. A administração deste site reserva-se, desde já, no direito de excluir comentários e textos que julgar ofensivos, difamatórios, caluniosos, preconceituosos ou de alguma forma prejudiciais a terceiros. Textos de caráter promocional ou inseridos no sistema sem a devida identificação do seu autor (nome completo e endereço válido de email) também poderão ser excluídos.

PUB

Parceiros em Destaque

PCDiga
ESET
Mauser
URcdkeys
factis
PTisp

PUB

Newsletter Pplware

Newsletter Pplware

Parceiros

Questão Semanal

Serão os sites do Estado português seguros e eficazes?

Ver Resultados

Loading ... Loading ...

Arquivo de Questões

Canal de Youtube

Precisa de apps para o seu Huawei? O Petal Search ajuda-o a encontrar tudo

Análise TV OLED Hisense H55O8B

Análise: robô aspirador Roborock S5 Max

Velocímetro Pplware

Velocímetro do Pplware

Teste a velocidade da sua Internet

RSS Últimas do Fórum

Categorias

Arquivo

Notícias Covid-19