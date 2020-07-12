É o fim do PHP no Windows? Microsoft não vai dar suporte
O PHP é uma das linguagens mais populares direcionadas para a Web. Desde sempre a Microsoft deu suporte a esta linguagem e até ajudou a resolver alguns bugs. No entanto, a Microsoft já veio dizer que deixará de suportar a nova versão do PHP, a versão 8.0.
Quem pretender usar o PHP dentro do Windows terá de recorrer a um ambiente virtualizado.
A Microsoft anunciou recentemente que abandonará o suporte ao PHP no Windows. O PHP é suportado no Windows desde o Windows Vista. Atualmente, a Microsoft oferece suporte ao PHP nas versões de desenvolvimento e estáveis.
A Microsoft está também a ajudar com correções de segurança para o PHP 7.2 no Windows. Com o próximo grande lançamento do PHP, o PHP 8.0, a Microsoft já veio revelar que não prestará suporte
We know that the current cadence is 2 years from release for bug fixes, and 1 year after that for security fixes. This means that PHP 7.2 will be going out of support in November. PHP 7.3 will be going into security fix mode only in November. PHP 7.4 will continue to have another year of bug fix and then one year of security fixes. We are committed to maintaining development and building of PHP on Windows for 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4 as long as they are officially supported. We are not, however, going to be supporting PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond.
Sem suporte para Windows… como usar o PHP?
A opção mais certa é executar os projetos em máquinas nativas com GNU/Linux. No entanto, é sempre possível ter ambientes virtualizados dentro do próprio sistema da Microsoft, apesar que tal cenário poderá ter impacto na performance.
No Pplware temos disponíveis vários tutoriais que ensinam, passo a passo, como ter uma máquina com total suporte para PHP, MySQL e outros componentes.
Via Microsoft
Que porra, Microsoft 🙁
Faltava o contexto correto no vosso artigo:
“For some possibly missing context, Microsoft runs windows.php.net and produces all the official builds of PHP for Windows. If you run `php.exe`, or `mod_php7.dll` or whatever the websapi versions are actually called, then you either use Microsoft’s own builds of PHP or you’re compiling it yourself.
This message means Microsoft aren’t going to produce official builds for PHP 8 onwards.
This message does NOT mean that nobody will.
Most likely the project will dust off a machine somewhere in the cloud running Windows (likely using a free license generously provided by MS, btw) and setup some automated build processes to make these “in house”.
These machine(s) may even be setup/maintained by the same people who were doing the official builds at Microsoft (such as cmb who is also one of the 7.3 RMs).
We’re still in initial reaction phase here, but the bottom line is there will likely be very little change for Windows users.”
Fonte: https://www.reddit.com/r/PHP/comments/ho9dgq/microsoft_not_going_to_officially_support_php_8/
Uma coisa é certa acho quem em 20 anos de PHP usei 2x em ambiente windows.
O a que a Microsoft tem contra o PHP?
Talvez ASP.net?