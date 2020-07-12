É o fim do PHP no Windows? Microsoft não vai dar suporte

O PHP é uma das linguagens mais populares direcionadas para a Web. Desde sempre a Microsoft deu suporte a esta linguagem e até ajudou a resolver alguns bugs. No entanto, a Microsoft já veio dizer que deixará de suportar a nova versão do PHP, a versão 8.0.

Quem pretender usar o PHP dentro do Windows terá de recorrer a um ambiente virtualizado.

A Microsoft anunciou recentemente que abandonará o suporte ao PHP no Windows. O PHP é suportado no Windows desde o Windows Vista. Atualmente, a Microsoft oferece suporte ao PHP nas versões de desenvolvimento e estáveis.

A Microsoft está também a ajudar com correções de segurança para o PHP 7.2 no Windows. Com o próximo grande lançamento do PHP, o PHP 8.0, a Microsoft já veio revelar que não prestará suporte

We know that the current cadence is 2 years from release for bug fixes, and 1 year after that for security fixes. This means that PHP 7.2 will be going out of support in November. PHP 7.3 will be going into security fix mode only in November. PHP 7.4 will continue to have another year of bug fix and then one year of security fixes. We are committed to maintaining development and building of PHP on Windows for 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4 as long as they are officially supported. We are not, however, going to be supporting PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond.