China Mobile oferece 10GB por 1,30€ a quem estiver nas áreas afetadas pelo Coronavírus

1.

Only Hubei Mobile users can order after logging in. If you want to reduce the speed and volume of large-rate users, please confirm that you have not reached the speed limit before ordering. If the speed reduction is triggered after ordering, the use of this product will also be slowed down at the same time. You need to order an acceleration package to restore the speed.

2.

The order takes effect immediately and is valid for 10 natural days. It will automatically expire at 24:00 on the last day, and there is no need to cancel the subscription.

3.

It can be ordered repeatedly and multiple stacks can be ordered at the same time. The validity period is still 10 days.

4.

The full fee will be charged after the transaction is completed. After ordering, the product traffic will be given priority.

5.

Contained traffic cannot be carried forward or shared. The traffic generated in the previous period cannot be deducted or transferred.

6.

The total traffic inside and outside your monthly package will implement a 200GB capping policy. When the traffic reaches the 200GB capping value, you will stop your monthly traffic usage function or experience speed reduction according to your tariff.

