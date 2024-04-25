25 de abril! O que sabe a Inteligência Artificial sobre este dia?

Hoje é dia 25 de abril, dia da Liberdade! Vivemos tempos bastante diferentes do ano em que se fez a "Revolução dos Cravos". Curiosos do que sabe a tecnologia sobre este dia que hoje se comemora, fomos perguntar ao Copilot sobre o 25 de abril e também pedimos para fazer umas imagens.

O que sabe o Copilot sobre o 25 de abril?

De acordo com o Copilot da Microsoft, o 25 de Abril é um momento marcante do nascimento da democracia portuguesa. A data simboliza o início de um caminho de profundas transformações económicas, sociais e culturais. No momento em que o regime democrático cumpre meio século, Lisboa, um dos principais palcos da Revolução, apresenta um programa comemorativo que procura celebrar essa importante data.

A Revolução de 25 de Abril, também conhecida como Revolução dos Cravos, refere-se a um evento histórico em Portugal. Aconteceu a 25 de abril de 1974 e resultou no depósito do regime ditatorial do Estado Novo, que estava em vigor desde 1933. Esse movimento foi liderado pelo Movimento das Forças Armadas (MFA), composto principalmente por capitães que haviam participado na Guerra Colonial. Com o apoio massivo da população, a reação do regime foi praticamente inexistente, e a direção do país foi confiada à Junta de Salvação Nacional. A Revolução dos Cravos marcou o início de um processo que culminou com a implantação de um regime democrático e a entrada em vigor da nova Constituição a 25 de abril de 19762.

O símbolo mais icónico dessa revolução é o cravo vermelho, que representa a esperança e a liberdade. Foi colocado nos canos das espingardas dos soldados e nas lapelas das pessoas durante os eventos de 25 de Abril. Essa flor simboliza a não-violência e a mudança pacífica que ocorreu nesse período histórico. Além disso, a bandeira de Portugal também desempenhou um papel importante, representando a unidade e a luta pela liberdade.

Tal como referido, pedimos também ao Copilot para nos fazer imagens sobre o 25 de abril em Portugal. Aqui ficam alguns resultados.