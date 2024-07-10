Galaxy Buds3: novos earbuds da Samsung chegam mais bonitos e muito mais inteligentes

Galaxy Buds3 Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Cores Silver, White *Available colors may vary by market, carrier or retailer. Silver, White *Available colors may vary by market, carrier or retailer.

Dimensões Earbud: 18.1 x 20.4 x 31.9 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm Earbud: 18.1 x 19.8 x 33.2 mm Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm

Peso Earbud: 4.7g Charging Case: 46.5g Earbud: 5.4g Charging Case: 46.5g *with M size eartip

Speaker 1-Way​ : 11mm Dynamic Driver Enhanced 2-Way: 10.5mm Dynamic + 6.1mm Planar

Microfone 3 Mics + VPU 3 Mics + VPU

Qualidade Sonora UHQ* 24bit Hi-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** **Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future **24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds3. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later UHQ* 24bit Hi-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** *Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future **24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application. ***Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later.

ANC & Som Ambiente ANC ANC Ambient sound

Voice Detect* ***Galaxy Buds3 Pro can distinguish between noise and human voices. When you speak, it switches temporarily to Ambient mode and reduces media volume so that you can hear conversations without taking out your earbuds.

Bateria Earbuds: 48mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The typical capacity has been tested under third party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 45mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Earbuds: 53mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The typical capacity has been tested under third party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 50mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.

Duração em reprodução de música Up to 5 hours / Total up to 24 hours (ANC on) Up to 6 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds provide up to 5hrs play time with ANC on (up to 6 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 24 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds3 when it was first released, simply with the power turned on. Up to 6 hours / Total up to 26 hours (ANC on) Up to 7 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds provide up to 6hrs play time with ANC on (up to 7 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 26 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro when it was first released, simply with the power turned on.

Duração de chamadas Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 18h (ANC on) Up to 4 hours / Total up to 20h (ANC off) * Earbuds provide up to 3.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 4 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 20 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Up to 4.5 hours / Total up to 20h (ANC on) Up to 5 hours / Total up to 22h (ANC off) * Earbuds provide up to 4.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 5 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 20 hours of battery life (up to 22 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors.

Conectividade Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Switch Codec: SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary) AAC, SBC Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Switch Codec: SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary) AAC, SBC

Sensores Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Hall sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Hall sensor

Compatibilidade Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory *Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device. Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory *Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device.