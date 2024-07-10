Galaxy Buds3: novos earbuds da Samsung chegam mais bonitos e muito mais inteligentes
Se os novos smartphones e smartwatches não eram novidades suficientes, a Samsung apresentou, além deles, os seus novos Galaxy Buds3, por via dos quais vai potencializar a experiência sonora e melhorar a comunicação. O Galaxy AI está, também, fortemente presente nestes novos earbuds.
A Samsung anunciou, hoje, os seus novos Galaxy Buds3, com qualidade de som melhorada e com novidades no campo da Inteligência Artificial, especialmente em matéria de comunicação.
Se os utilizadores estiverem a assistir a uma aula numa língua estrangeira, podem ativar o Interpreteri no modo Listening no Galaxy Z Fold6 ou Flip6 com a série Buds3 nos seus ouvidos. Isto permitirá ouvir a aula traduzida diretamente através dos seus earbuds, eliminando barreiras linguísticas que possam existir.
Além disso, ao proferirem simplesmente duas palavras através do Voice Command, os utilizadores vão poder controlar funções como tocar ou parar a música sem tocar manualmente nos auriculares ou no telemóvel. O som também pode ser otimizado de forma inteligente independentemente de como os earbuds são utilizados.
Relativamente ao som, os microfones na série Buds3 analisam o som interno e externo em tempo real, por forma a melhorar a qualidade do som e do Cancelamento Ativo de Ruído (ANC) através do EQ Adaptativo e do ANC Adaptativo.
Se os utilizadores estiverem a ouvir música, os seus Buds3 Pro irão analisar e identificar constantemente o som ambiente, de modo a ajustar automaticamente aquele que é o equilíbrio perfeito de ruído e som sem a necessidade de um ajuste manual através do Controle Adaptativo de Ruído, Deteção de Sirenes e Deteção de Voz.
Galaxy Buds3 chegam com mais IA, e um desenho mais moderno e refinado
Com base numa variedade de dados estatísticos recolhidos, a Samsung redesenhou a série Galaxy Buds3, proporcionando um ajuste mais confortável. O design premium em forma de lâmina reflete a identidade dos Galaxy Buds e destina-se a consumidores focados no estilo, com um toque elegante e moderno, complementado com Blade Lights.
Este novo design oferece uma experiência física mais intuitiva, permitindo controlar o dispositivo simplesmente apertando ou deslizando a haste, entregando, dessa forma, conveniência e estética.
Os Galaxy Buds3 e Buds3 Pro oferecem duas opções de design com finalidades específicas. O Buds3 Pro é do Canal Type, para quem procura um som imersivo, enquanto o Buds3 é do Open Type, para os utilizadores que preferem usar o dispositivo em várias situações por um longo período.
No sentido de oferecer uma experiência de áudio premium, os Galaxy Buds3 Pro estão equipados com hardware avançado, incluindo altifalantes de duas vias melhorados com tweeter plano para uma produção de som sofisticada e precisa em altas frequências, e Amplificadores Duplos para uma experiência sonora cristalina.
Graças ao áudio de qualidade Ultra High, que suporta uma taxa de amostragem dobrada com o codec SSC, os utilizadores podem, agora, ouvir qualquer fonte de áudio de alta resolução tal como foi concebida, desfrutando de cada som com detalhe.
A Samsung promete que este nível de qualidade sonora estende-se, também, às chamadas telefónicas. Com um modelo pré-treinado baseado em machine learning, a série Buds3 é, agora, capaz de restaurar a voz original do orador em vários ambientes ruidosos, ao mesmo tempo que proporciona uma chamada rica e natural, semelhante às chamadas de alta qualidade dos smartphones, com a funcionalidade de Chamada Super-Wideband.
Especificações dos Galaxy Buds3 e Galaxy Buds3 Pro da Samsung
|Galaxy Buds3
|Galaxy Buds3 Pro
|Cores
|Silver, White
*Available colors may vary by market, carrier or retailer.
|Silver, White
*Available colors may vary by market, carrier or retailer.
|Dimensões
|Earbud: 18.1 x 20.4 x 31.9 mm
Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm
|Earbud: 18.1 x 19.8 x 33.2 mm
Charging Case: 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4 mm
|Peso
|Earbud: 4.7g
Charging Case: 46.5g
|Earbud: 5.4g
Charging Case: 46.5g
*with M size eartip
|Speaker
|1-Way: 11mm Dynamic Driver
|Enhanced 2-Way: 10.5mm Dynamic + 6.1mm Planar
|Microfone
|3 Mics + VPU
|3 Mics + VPU
|Qualidade Sonora
|UHQ*
24bit Hi-Fi**
360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel***
**Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future
**24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds3. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application
*** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later
|UHQ*
24bit Hi-Fi**
360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel***
*Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future
**24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application.
***Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later.
|ANC & Som Ambiente
|ANC
|ANC
Ambient sound
***Galaxy Buds3 Pro can distinguish between noise and human voices. When you speak, it switches temporarily to Ambient mode and reduces media volume so that you can hear conversations without taking out your earbuds.
|Bateria
|Earbuds: 48mAh (typical)
Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)*
* The typical capacity has been tested under third party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 45mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.
|Earbuds: 53mAh (typical)
Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)*
* The typical capacity has been tested under third party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 50mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.
|Duração em reprodução de música
|Up to 5 hours / Total up to 24 hours (ANC on)
Up to 6 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)*
* Earbuds provide up to 5hrs play time with ANC on (up to 6 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 24 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds3 when it was first released, simply with the power turned on.
|Up to 6 hours / Total up to 26 hours (ANC on)
Up to 7 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)*
* Earbuds provide up to 6hrs play time with ANC on (up to 7 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 26 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds3 Pro when it was first released, simply with the power turned on.
|Duração de chamadas
|Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 18h (ANC on)
Up to 4 hours / Total up to 20h
(ANC off)
* Earbuds provide up to 3.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 4 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 20 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors.
|Up to 4.5 hours / Total up to 20h
(ANC on)
Up to 5 hours / Total up to 22h
(ANC off)
* Earbuds provide up to 4.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 5 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 20 hours of battery life (up to 22 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds3 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors.
|Conectividade
|Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Switch
Codec: SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary)
AAC, SBC
|Bluetooth® 5.4, Auto Switch
Codec: SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary)
AAC, SBC
|Sensores
|Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Hall sensor
|Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Hall sensor
|Compatibilidade
|Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory
*Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device.
|Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory
*Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device.
|Certificações
|IP57*
*earbuds only
|IP57*
*earbuds only
Os Galaxy Buds3 estarão disponíveis para pré-encomenda a partir de hoje, 10 de julho, com disponibilidade geral a partir de 24 de julho.
A série Galaxy Buds3 está disponível em duas cores, Prata e Branco. Os preços PVPr são de 179,90 € para a versão Buds3 e de 259,90 € para os Buds3 Pro.
Para mais informações sobre os Buds3 e Buds3 Pro clique aqui.