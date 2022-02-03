Netflix promete mais de 70 filmes em 2022. Conheça a lista completa
Os filmes e séries continuam a ser uma indústria em crescimento. Se, por um lado, as produções para salas de cinema parecem estar a atravessar sérios desafios e dificuldades, a verdade é que as produções para plataformas de streaming não param de aumentar.
A Netflix promete, só este ano, mais de 70 novos filmes.
Pelo menos um filme novo por semana é a promessa da Netflix para este ano. A lista completa de todos os títulos já foi revelada e há um vídeo de antevisão com imagens de muitos deles.
São produções, nem todas originais, que contam com alguns dos mais renomados atores a nível mundial e que se espalham pelas várias categorias.
Estreias de filmes Netflix para 2022
Acão, aventura e ficção científica
- Athena
- Carter
- Day Shift
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Gray Man
- Interceptor
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- Spiderhead
- They Cloned Tyrone
Comédia
- The Bubble
- Knives Out 2
- Me Time
- Metal Lords
- Senior Year
- The Takedown
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
- You People
Terror e Thriller
- Black Crab
- Brazen
- Choose or Die
- End of the Road
- The Inheritance
- Monkey Man
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Weekend Away
- Windfall
Drama
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Against the Ice
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Blonde
- The Good Nurse
- Hustle
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Operation Mincemeat
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Rustin
- Spaceman
- The Swimmers
- White Noise
- The Wonder
Para toda a família
- 13: The Musical
- Boo!
- Ivy & Bean
- Matilda
- Rescued by Ruby
- The School for Good and Evil
- Slumberland
- Tall Girl 2
- We Have A Ghost
Animação e Anime
- Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
- Bubble (Anime)
- Drifting Home (Anime)
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- My Father’s Dragon
- The Sea Beast
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
- Wendell & Wild
Romance
- Along for the Ride
- Don't Blame Karma!
- Falling for Christmas
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Love in the Villa
- The Noel Diary
- A Perfect Pairing
- Persuasion
- Purple Hearts
- The Royal Treatment
- Through My Window
- Untitled Holiday Rom-Com