Promoções de Janeiro já arrancaram na PlayStation Store
Janeiro ainda não chegou, mas as promoções na Playstation Store já estão entre nós.
Venham saber quais os jogos em maior destaque nestas promoções do primeiro mês do ano... que está a chegar.
A Sony anunciou recentemente que as Promoções de Janeiro da Playstation Store, já arrancaram e, alguns dos melhores títulos para a PlayStation 5 e para a PlayStation 4 dos últimos tempos, estarão com valores promocionais bastante interessantes.
A campanha prolonga-se até ao próximo dia 18 de janeiro, mas atenção. No próximo dia 4 de Janeiro serão adicionados novos jogos à promoção.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, FIFA 23, ELDEN RING ou Horizon Forbidden West são alguns dos títulos em destaque nesta primeira vaga de descontos. Mas venham conhecer a lista completa...
A Lista dos destaques
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Bundle Cross-Gen: 67,99€
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Playstation 5: 39,99€
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Playstation 4: 34,99€
- ELDEN RING Playstation 4 & Playstation 5: 48,99€
- Horizon Forbidden West para a Playstation 5: 49,59€
- Horizon Forbidden West para a Playstation 4: 39,89€
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: 23,09€
- Cuphead: 13,99€
- Cyberpunk 2077: 24,99€
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: 19,99€
- Diablo II: Resurrected: 13,19€
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: 17,49€
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Playstation 4&Playstation 5: 34,99€
- EA Sports Madden NFL 23 (Playstation 4): 34,99€
- F1 22 (Playstation 4): 27,99€
- F1 Manager 2022: 27,49€
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: 29,69€
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: 45,59€
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker: 22,49€
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: 27,99€
- Gotham Knights: 37,49€
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition (Playstation 4): 39,89€
- It Takes Two Playstation 4 & Playstation 5: 15,99€
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: 29,99€
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Playstation 4 & Playstation 5: 29,99€
- MLB The Show 22 Playstation 4: 9,99€
- NBA 2K23 para a Playstation 4: 27,99€
- No Man's Sky: 24,99€ (Antes: 49,99€) Outriders - Worldslayer Edition: 45,49€
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN: 48,99€
- Red Dead Redemption 2: 19,79€
- Resident Evil Village Playstation 4 & Playstation 5: 19,99€
- Rust Console Edition: 34,99€
- Saints Row: 34,99€
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: 34,99€
- Sniper Elite 5: 35,99€
- Sonic Frontiers: 41,99€
- Stray: 23,99€
- The DioField Chronicle Playstation 4 & Playstation 5: 29,99€
- The Last of Us Part II: 9,99€
- The Last of Us Part I: 59,99€
- The Quarry para a PlayStation4: 23,09€
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: 17,99€
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: 17,99€
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM Playstation 4&Playstation 5: 34,99€
- WWE 2K22 para Playstation 4: 19,59€
- WWE 2K22 para Playstation 5: 24,74€
A avaliar por esta promoção, parece que 2023 vai começar em grande para os lados dos possuidores de Playstation. Não concordam?