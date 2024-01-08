Promoções de Janeiro continuam na Playstation Store
As Promoções de Janeiro na Playstation Store continuam no ativo e já está no ar, a segunda metade com ofertas bastante interessantes para os amantes de videojogos.
A segunda parte das Promoções de Ano Novo, ou seja, das Promoções de Janeiro já chegou à PlayStation Store, apresentando uma lista de conteúdos extremamente interessantes para os fãs da PlayStation.
Gran Turismo 7, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy e STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor são alguns dos jogos que poderão ser adquiridos na PlayStation Store com preços promocionais. Mas atenção! A promoção está "no ar" apenas até 17 de Janeiro.
Em promoção encontram-se grandes jogos (uns mais recentes que outros), alguns nas suas versões standard, outros nas suas versões Deluxe, assim como DLCs e muito mais.
Entre os jogos em promoção destacam-se as Edição Standard de Gran Turismo 7 para a PlayStation 5, a Deluxe Edition de Dead Island 2 para a PlayStation 4 e PlayStatione 5, a Deluxe Edition de STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor para a PlayStation 5 ou a Deluxe Edition do Hogwarts Legacy para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5.
Mas... venham daí ver a lista com as principais ofertas desta campanha:
- A Way Out para a Playstation 4 por 4,49 €
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 22,49 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition para a Playstation 5 por 82,49 €
- Canis Canem Edit para a Playstation 4 por 8,99 €
- CarX Drift Racing Online para a Playstation 4 por 4,79 €
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 35,99 €
- Days Gone para a Playstation 4 por 15,99 €
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 44,99 €
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 19,79 €
- F1 23 - Champions Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99 €
- God of War III Remasterizado para a Playstation 4 por 9,99 €
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 18,99 €
- Gran Turismo 7 Edição Digital Deluxe do 25º Aniversário para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 69,99 €
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition para a Playstation 5 por 49,59 €
- Green Hell para a Playstation 4 por 12,49 €
- Grand Theft Auto V para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 19,79 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 42,49 €
- Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores para a Playstation 5 por 12,99 €
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - Gold Edition para a Playstation 4 por 27,99 €
- LEGO Star Wars: Saga Skywalker Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 20,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen - Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 51,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Edição Deluxe para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 43,99 €
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition para a Playstation 4 por 9,89 €
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition para a Playstation 4 por 9,89 €
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Edição Jogo do Ano para a Playstation 4 por 29,99 €
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99 €
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 17,49 €
- Medieval Dynasty para a Playstation 5 por 22,74 € e para Playstation 4 por 19,49 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Edition para a Playstation 5 por 59,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 11,99 €
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 44,99 €
- Need for Speed Heat para a Playstation 4 por 3,49 €
- Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition para a Playstation 5 por 17,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 37,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 37,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 39,99 €
- Sifu Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 17,49 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 59,99 €
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series para a Playstation 4 por 19,99 €
- theHunter: Call of the Wild para a Playstation 4 por 7,49 €
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy para a Playstation 4 por 17,49 €
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 76,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 39,99 €
Boas aquisições, certo?