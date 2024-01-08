Promoções de Janeiro continuam na Playstation Store

As Promoções de Janeiro na Playstation Store continuam no ativo e já está no ar, a segunda metade com ofertas bastante interessantes para os amantes de videojogos.

A segunda parte das Promoções de Ano Novo, ou seja, das Promoções de Janeiro já chegou à PlayStation Store, apresentando uma lista de conteúdos extremamente interessantes para os fãs da PlayStation.

Gran Turismo 7, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy e STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor são alguns dos jogos que poderão ser adquiridos na PlayStation Store com preços promocionais. Mas atenção! A promoção está "no ar" apenas até 17 de Janeiro.

Em promoção encontram-se grandes jogos (uns mais recentes que outros), alguns nas suas versões standard, outros nas suas versões Deluxe, assim como DLCs e muito mais.

Entre os jogos em promoção destacam-se as Edição Standard de Gran Turismo 7 para a PlayStation 5, a Deluxe Edition de Dead Island 2 para a PlayStation 4 e PlayStatione 5, a Deluxe Edition de STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor para a PlayStation 5 ou a Deluxe Edition do Hogwarts Legacy para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5.

Mas... venham daí ver a lista com as principais ofertas desta campanha:

A Way Out para a Playstation 4 por 4,49 €

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 22,49 €

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition para a Playstation 5 por 82,49 €

Canis Canem Edit para a Playstation 4 por 8,99 €

CarX Drift Racing Online para a Playstation 4 por 4,79 €

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 35,99 €

Days Gone para a Playstation 4 por 15,99 €

Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 44,99 €

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 19,79 €

F1 23 - Champions Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99 €

God of War III Remasterizado para a Playstation 4 por 9,99 €

Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 18,99 €

Gran Turismo 7 Edição Digital Deluxe do 25º Aniversário para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 69,99 €

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition para a Playstation 5 por 49,59 €

Green Hell para a Playstation 4 por 12,49 €

Grand Theft Auto V para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 19,79 €

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 42,49 €

Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores para a Playstation 5 por 12,99 €

Insurgency: Sandstorm - Gold Edition para a Playstation 4 por 27,99 €

LEGO Star Wars: Saga Skywalker Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 20,99 €

Lords of the Fallen - Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 51,99 €

Madden NFL 24 Edição Deluxe para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 43,99 €

Mafia II: Definitive Edition para a Playstation 4 por 9,89 €

Mafia III: Definitive Edition para a Playstation 4 por 9,89 €

Marvel's Spider-Man: Edição Jogo do Ano para a Playstation 4 por 29,99 €

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99 €

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 17,49 €

Medieval Dynasty para a Playstation 5 por 22,74 € e para Playstation 4 por 19,49 €

Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Edition para a Playstation 5 por 59,99 €

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 11,99 €

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 44,99 €

Need for Speed Heat para a Playstation 4 por 3,49 €

Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition para a Playstation 5 por 17,99 €

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 37,99 €

EA SPORTS PGA Tour - Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 37,99 €

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 39,99 €

Sifu Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 17,49 €

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 59,99 €

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series para a Playstation 4 por 19,99 €

theHunter: Call of the Wild para a Playstation 4 por 7,49 €

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy para a Playstation 4 por 17,49 €

UFC 5 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 5 por 76,99 €

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 39,99 €