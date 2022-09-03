Promoções de Final de Verão chegam à Playstation Store
O Verão está a acabar mas a Playstation Store ainda tem muitas boas noticias para partilhar com os jogadores.
Isto, pois arrancaram recentemente novas campanhas promocionais que colocam alguns grandes jogos a preços bem apetecíveis. Venham ver.
As férias e o Verão estão a chegar ao Game Over. No entanto, há motivos para sorrir, pelo menos para quem possua uma Playstation.
Isto, porque a Playstation Store arrancou recentemente com duas novas campanhas promocionais com jogos bastante interessantes e a preços bem atrativos.
Campanha Jogos por menos de 15€
O nome não engana, e esta campanha traz alguns grandes jogos a preços inferiores a 15€.
A campanha "Jogos por menos de 15€", está ativa até ao próximo dia 14 de setembro. Venham ver os principais destaques:
- 7 Days to Die: 6,99€
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: 9,79€
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Pass 2: 7,49€
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen: 4,99€
- FAR CRY 5: 13,99€
- Generation Zero: 10,49€
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition: 7,99€
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience: 3,99€
- MotoGP 21: 9,99€
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 2: 9,89€
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3: 5,99€
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 4,99€
- RESIDENT EVIL 4: 7,99€
- RESIDENT EVIL 5: 7,99€
- RESIDENT EVIL 6: 7,99€
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: 9,99€
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: 8,99€
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition: 4,49€
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition: 14,99€
- theHunter: Call of the Wild: 8,99€
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 13,99€
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: 2,99€
- UFC 4: 13,29€
Campanha Continua a Jogar
Também até ao próximo dia 14 de setembro, encontra-se a "Campanha Continua a Jogar", com mais um lote de grandes jogos a preços promocionais.
Vejam de seguida os principais destaques:
- Batman: Arkham Collection: 17,99€
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 41,99€
- Devil May Cry Special Edition: 19,99€
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition: 49,99€
- F1 2022 Playstation 4: 45,49€
- F1 2022 Playstation 5: 51,99€
- FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 27,99€
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition: 14,69€
- Grand Theft Auto V (Playstation 5): 19,99€
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (Playstation 5 e Playstation 4): 29,99€
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Playstation 4): 63,74€
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Playstation 5): 63,74€
- LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 48,99€
- OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER Playstation 4 e Playstation 5: 52,49€
- Red Dead Redemption 2: 23,99€
- Rust Console Edition - Deluxe: 44,99€
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle: 45,49€
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Upgrade: 25,99€
- The Quarry for Playstation 4: 46,89€
- The Quarry for Playstation 5: 50,24€
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition: 50,24€
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition: 40,49€
- Conjunto digital de UNCHARTED 4: O Fim de um Ladrão e UNCHARTED: O Legado Perdido: 19,99€
- WWE 2K22 para Playstation 4: 23,99€
- WWE 2K22 para Playstation 5: 37,49€
- WWE 2K22 Edição nWo 4-Life: 77,99€
- Passe de temporada do WWE 2K22 para Playstation 4: 29,99€
- Passe de temporada do WWE 2K22 para Playstation 5: 29,99€