Promoções de Final de Verão chegam à Playstation Store

O Verão está a acabar mas a Playstation Store ainda tem muitas boas noticias para partilhar com os jogadores.

Isto, pois arrancaram recentemente novas campanhas promocionais que colocam alguns grandes jogos a preços bem apetecíveis. Venham ver.

As férias e o Verão estão a chegar ao Game Over. No entanto, há motivos para sorrir, pelo menos para quem possua uma Playstation.

Isto, porque a Playstation Store arrancou recentemente com duas novas campanhas promocionais com jogos bastante interessantes e a preços bem atrativos.

Campanha Jogos por menos de 15€

O nome não engana, e esta campanha traz alguns grandes jogos a preços inferiores a 15€.

A campanha "Jogos por menos de 15€", está ativa até ao próximo dia 14 de setembro. Venham ver os principais destaques:

7 Days to Die: 6,99€

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: 9,79€

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Pass 2: 7,49€

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen: 4,99€

FAR CRY 5: 13,99€

Generation Zero: 10,49€

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition: 7,99€

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience: 3,99€

MotoGP 21: 9,99€

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 2: 9,89€

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3: 5,99€

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: 4,99€

RESIDENT EVIL 4: 7,99€

RESIDENT EVIL 5: 7,99€

RESIDENT EVIL 6: 7,99€

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: 9,99€

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: 8,99€

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition: 4,49€

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition: 14,99€

theHunter: Call of the Wild: 8,99€

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 13,99€

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: 2,99€

UFC 4: 13,29€

Campanha Continua a Jogar

Também até ao próximo dia 14 de setembro, encontra-se a "Campanha Continua a Jogar", com mais um lote de grandes jogos a preços promocionais.

Vejam de seguida os principais destaques: