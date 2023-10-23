PlayStation Store celebra Halloween com estilo
O Halloween está a chegar e a Playstation Store vai recebê-lo com toda a pompa e circunstância. Para tal vai lançar uma campanha promocional que promete não assustar ninguém. Muito pelo contrário...
A PlayStation Store vai celebrar o Halloween com toda a atenção e dedicação que o evento lhe merece e para tal já prometeu ofertas promocionais, numa seleção de mais de 500 jogos de terror.
Não se assustem, que não é mentira nem exagero. É a campanha promocional de Halloween.
Ao ritmo desta promoção, os jogadores poderão adquirir uma lista de grandes títulos para a PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4 a preços bastante interessantes na PlayStation Store. Apenas até ao próximo dia 1 de Novembro.
A campanha "Halloween" na PlayStation Store, significa um desconto de até 75% numa seleção de mais de 500 jogos de terror, disponíveis para a PlayStation 5 e para a PlayStation 4, e apresenta os seguintes destaques:
- Batman: Arkham Collection para a Playstation 4 por 9,59 €
- Days Gone para a Playstation 4 por 15,99 €
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 por 19,99 €
- Dead by Daylight para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 14,99 €
- Dead Space - Edição Digital Deluxe para a Playstation 5 por 53,99 €
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 34,99 €
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 29,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective para a Playstation 4 por 19,79 €
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 14,99 €
- Little Nightmares para a Playstation 4 por 4,99 €
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 14,99 €
- Little Nightmares II para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 9,89 €
- Monster Hunter Rise para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 19,99 €
- Resident Evil 2 para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 9,99 €
- Resident Evil 3 para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 9,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 49,59 €
- Resident Evil 5 para a Playstation 4 por 9,99 €
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 19,99 €
- The Forest para a Playstation 4 por 6,79 €
De realçar que os jogadores da PlayStation poderão ainda desfrutar de descontos em títulos desenvolvidos localmente e impulsionados através do programa PlayStation Talents em Portugal e Espanha. Alguns destes títulos em destaque são:
- Do Not Open para a Playstation 4 por 14,99 €
- Evil Below para a Playstation 4 por 10,99 €
- Insomnis All in 1 Pack para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 8,09 €
- TAPE: Unveil the Memories para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 7,99 €