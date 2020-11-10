Open Source Lisbon 2020 é já amanhã! Ainda vai a tempo de se inscrever

O maior evento de Open Source em Portugal está de volta. Agora, a poucos dias do acontecimento, a Syone apresenta os primeiros speakers e sponsors confirmados.

A 18ª Edição será a primeira em formato digital, sobre o tema “Reshape the world with Open Source” numa versão inovadora que vai chegar a qualquer parte do mundo em real time.

O Open Source Lisbon 2020 irá decorrer já no próximo dia 11 de novembro, sobre o tema “Reshape the world with Open Source”. O painel de oradores conta com quase 30 especialistas.

Speakers

Piergiorgio Lucidi – Member @ Apache Software Foundation & Chief Technology Evangelist @ TAI Solutions

Floor Drees – DevRel Program Manager @ Microsoft

Tiago Fonseca – CCO @ Syone

Jono Bacon – Community and Collaboration Strategy Consultant, Author, and Speaker

Sasha Rosenbaum – Senior Product Manager @ GitHub

Russell Rutledge – InnerSource @ Nike & Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors at the InnerSource Commons

André de Aragão Azevedo – Secretary of State for Digital Transition @ Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition

Nithya Ruff – Head of Open Source Program Office @ Comcast

Grant Ingersoll – CTO @ Wikimedia

Andrés Milnar – Senior Software Engineer, Azure RTOS @ Microsoft

Inês Bagulho – Data Analyst @ Syone

Jan Wildeboer – EMEA Evangelist @ Red Hat

Keith Hollman – Principal Solution Engineer @ MySQL

Dawn Foster – Director of Open Source Community Strategy @ Vmware

Álex Campos – Solutions Engineer @ Cloudera

John Laban – European Director @ Open Compute Project Foundation

Prashanto Kochavara- Product Manager @ Trilio

Tobie Langel – Google Advisor & Principal @ UnlockOpen

Amanda Brock – CEO @ OpenUK

Celso Santos – Solutions Architect @ Syone

Mario Campolargo – Acting Director General @ DG DIGIT (Informatics) European Commission

Gustavo Homem – CTO @ Solid Angle

James Spiteri – Principal Product Marketing Manager @ Elastic

Gijs Hillenius – Expert for Internal Open Source Strategy @ European Commission

Young Ngo – Vice President of Product @ Katalon LLC

Sérgio Seabra – Senior Solution Architect @ Red Hat

Saranjit Arora – Project Manager @ OSPO in the European Commission

Diego Assencio – Solutions Engineer @ GitHub

Manuel Severiano – Territory Manager @ Enterprise Open Workspace

