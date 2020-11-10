Open Source Lisbon 2020 é já amanhã! Ainda vai a tempo de se inscrever
O maior evento de Open Source em Portugal está de volta. Agora, a poucos dias do acontecimento, a Syone apresenta os primeiros speakers e sponsors confirmados.
A 18ª Edição será a primeira em formato digital, sobre o tema “Reshape the world with Open Source” numa versão inovadora que vai chegar a qualquer parte do mundo em real time.
O Open Source Lisbon 2020 irá decorrer já no próximo dia 11 de novembro, sobre o tema “Reshape the world with Open Source”. O painel de oradores conta com quase 30 especialistas.
Speakers
- Piergiorgio Lucidi – Member @ Apache Software Foundation & Chief Technology Evangelist @ TAI Solutions
- Floor Drees – DevRel Program Manager @ Microsoft
- Tiago Fonseca – CCO @ Syone
- Jono Bacon – Community and Collaboration Strategy Consultant, Author, and Speaker
- Sasha Rosenbaum – Senior Product Manager @ GitHub
- Russell Rutledge – InnerSource @ Nike & Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors at the InnerSource Commons
- André de Aragão Azevedo – Secretary of State for Digital Transition @ Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition
- Nithya Ruff – Head of Open Source Program Office @ Comcast
- Grant Ingersoll – CTO @ Wikimedia
- Andrés Milnar – Senior Software Engineer, Azure RTOS @ Microsoft
- Inês Bagulho – Data Analyst @ Syone
- Jan Wildeboer – EMEA Evangelist @ Red Hat
- Keith Hollman – Principal Solution Engineer @ MySQL
- Dawn Foster – Director of Open Source Community Strategy @ Vmware
- Álex Campos – Solutions Engineer @ Cloudera
- John Laban – European Director @ Open Compute Project Foundation
- Prashanto Kochavara- Product Manager @ Trilio
- Tobie Langel – Google Advisor & Principal @ UnlockOpen
- Amanda Brock – CEO @ OpenUK
- Celso Santos – Solutions Architect @ Syone
- Mario Campolargo – Acting Director General @ DG DIGIT (Informatics) European Commission
- Gustavo Homem – CTO @ Solid Angle
- James Spiteri – Principal Product Marketing Manager @ Elastic
- Gijs Hillenius – Expert for Internal Open Source Strategy @ European Commission
- Young Ngo – Vice President of Product @ Katalon LLC
- Sérgio Seabra – Senior Solution Architect @ Red Hat
- Saranjit Arora – Project Manager @ OSPO in the European Commission
- Diego Assencio – Solutions Engineer @ GitHub
- Manuel Severiano – Territory Manager @ Enterprise Open Workspace
Inscreva-se e participe, online, no maior evento de Open Source em Portugal.