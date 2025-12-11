Promoção “The Game Awards” chegou à Playstation Store
Todos os anos existem inúmeras iniciativas para eleger os melhores jogos, nas mais diversas categorias. Um desses prémios, talvez o mais importante e mediático, é o The Game Awards que decorre esta noite. Mesmo a propósito, a Sony Playstation lançou a promoção "The Game Awards".
A Sony Playstation lançou uma promoção na PlayStation Store intitulada de "The Game Awards", que celebra precisamente, os prémios de videojogos que são entregues esta noite.
Com esta promoção, os jogadores podem adquirir alguns dos grandes títulos para a PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4 a um preço bastante interessante na loja da Playstation, a PlayStation Store. Mas atenção.... é só até ao próximo dia 15 de dezembro.
Podem ver de seguida os titulos que entram na Promoção "The Game Awards" que, conforme podem comprovar, são jogos de tremendo valor:
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance: 5,99€
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: 39,99€
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Edição Digital Deluxe: 69,29€
- F1 25: 39,99€
- Split Fiction: 37,49€
- Jurassic World Evolution 3: 47,99€
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Premium Upgrade: 19,24€
- DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition: 54,99€
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS4 & PS5: 48,99€
- Dying Light: The Beast: 55,99€
- REMATCH: 18,74€
- Monster Hunter Wilds: 39,99€
- Two Point Museum: 23,99€
The Game Awards
Entretanto, gostaria de vos deixar os nomeados de algumas das categorias dos The Game Awards:
Game of the Year (ou GOTY):
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Game Direction:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Best Narrative:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Best Audio Design:
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f