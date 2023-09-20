Campanha “Grandes Jogos, Grandes Ofertas” ativa na PlayStation Store

A Sony Playstation ativou na Playstation Store uma nova campanha promocional ("Grandes Jogos, Grandes Ofertas") que traz com descontos alguns jogos bastante interessantes e que se pode revelar uma boa oportunidade para finalmente os experimentar. Venham ver a lista...

A Sony Playstation tem uma nova campanha promocional a decorrer na sua loja, a Playstation Store.

A campanha "Grandes Jogos, Grandes Ofertas" chegou à PlayStation Store, e isso traduz-se em promoções de vários e bons jogos para a PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4, até ao próximo dia 27 de Setembro.

The Last of Us Parte I, The Last of Us Parte II, Sakcboy: Uma Grande Aventura, Dying Light 2, Marvel's Iron Man VR e Predator: Hunting Grounds são alguns dos jogos em promoção e que poderão ser adquiridos na PlayStation Store com descontos únicos até 27 de Setembro.

A Lista

Bloodborne: 9,99€ (Antes: 19,99€);

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition: 23,09€

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 55,99€

Edição Dead Space Digital Deluxe: 62,99€

Dead Island 2 - Deluxe Edition – Cross-Gen: 52,49€

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition: 34,99€

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 76,99€

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 34,99€

F1 23 Champions Edition: 59,99€

FAR CRY 6 Edição Standard Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 17,49€

Gotham Knights: Deluxe: 23,74€

Hogwarts Legacy: Edição Deluxe Edition: 59,49€

Marvel's Iron Man VR: 19,99€ (Antes: 39,99€);

MONSTER HUNTER RISE Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 19,99€

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Bundle Cross-Gen: 39,99€

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Edição Vault: 65,99€

Need for Speed Unbound (Playstation 5): 23,99€

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 44,99€

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 34,99€

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: 39,99€

Powerwash Simulator: 19,99€

Predator: Hunting Grounds: 19,99€

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 49,59€

Resident Evil 4 Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 39,89€

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,99€

Resident Evil Village Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 19,99€

Sackboy: Uma Grande Aventura Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,39€

Sackboy: Uma Grande Aventura – Edição Digital Deluxe Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 39,99€

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Edição Jogo do Ano: 34,99€

Sonic Frontiers Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,99€

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Edição Deluxe: 69,99€

Stray: 22,49€

The Last of Us Parte II Edição Digital Deluxe: 29,99€

The Last of Us: Remastered: 9,99€

The Last of Us Parte I: 59,99€

The Last of Us Parte I - Edição Digital Deluxe: 69,29€

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: 11,99€

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE Digital Deluxe Edition: 59,39€

theHunter: Call of the Wild: 8,99€

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition: 49,99€