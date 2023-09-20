Campanha “Grandes Jogos, Grandes Ofertas” ativa na PlayStation Store
A Sony Playstation ativou na Playstation Store uma nova campanha promocional ("Grandes Jogos, Grandes Ofertas") que traz com descontos alguns jogos bastante interessantes e que se pode revelar uma boa oportunidade para finalmente os experimentar. Venham ver a lista...
A Sony Playstation tem uma nova campanha promocional a decorrer na sua loja, a Playstation Store.
A campanha "Grandes Jogos, Grandes Ofertas" chegou à PlayStation Store, e isso traduz-se em promoções de vários e bons jogos para a PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4, até ao próximo dia 27 de Setembro.
The Last of Us Parte I, The Last of Us Parte II, Sakcboy: Uma Grande Aventura, Dying Light 2, Marvel's Iron Man VR e Predator: Hunting Grounds são alguns dos jogos em promoção e que poderão ser adquiridos na PlayStation Store com descontos únicos até 27 de Setembro.
A Lista
- Bloodborne: 9,99€ (Antes: 19,99€);
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition: 23,09€
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 55,99€
- Edição Dead Space Digital Deluxe: 62,99€
- Dead Island 2 - Deluxe Edition – Cross-Gen: 52,49€
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition: 34,99€
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 76,99€
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 34,99€
- F1 23 Champions Edition: 59,99€
- FAR CRY 6 Edição Standard Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 17,49€
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe: 23,74€
- Hogwarts Legacy: Edição Deluxe Edition: 59,49€
- Marvel's Iron Man VR: 19,99€ (Antes: 39,99€);
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 19,99€
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Bundle Cross-Gen: 39,99€
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Edição Vault: 65,99€
- Need for Speed Unbound (Playstation 5): 23,99€
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 44,99€
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 34,99€
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: 39,99€
- Powerwash Simulator: 19,99€
- Predator: Hunting Grounds: 19,99€
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 49,59€
- Resident Evil 4 Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 39,89€
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,99€
- Resident Evil Village Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 19,99€
- Sackboy: Uma Grande Aventura Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,39€
- Sackboy: Uma Grande Aventura – Edição Digital Deluxe Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 39,99€
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Edição Jogo do Ano: 34,99€
- Sonic Frontiers Playstation 5 e Playstation 4: 29,99€
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Edição Deluxe: 69,99€
- Stray: 22,49€
- The Last of Us Parte II Edição Digital Deluxe: 29,99€
- The Last of Us: Remastered: 9,99€
- The Last of Us Parte I: 59,99€
- The Last of Us Parte I - Edição Digital Deluxe: 69,29€
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: 11,99€
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE Digital Deluxe Edition: 59,39€
- theHunter: Call of the Wild: 8,99€
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition: 49,99€
E é esta a Campanha "Grandes Jogos, Grandes Ofertas". Encontraram alguma coisa que vos agrade?