PlayStation Store lança campanhas “Jogos por menos de 15€” e “Escolha dos Críticos”

Até ao próximo dia 15 de Fevereiro, a Sony encontra-se com duas campanhas promocionais na Playstation Store, que irão fazer muitas caras felizes, certamente.

As campanhas promocionais "Escolha dos Críticos" e "Jogos por menos de 15€" prometem muitos e bons jogos a baixos preços. Venham ver os destaques...

ESCOLHA DOS CRÍTICOS

Esta campanha apresenta mais de 300 jogos para a Playstation 5 e para a PlayStation 4 com descontos que podem atingir os 75%.

Com a qualidade de jogos como Dying Light 2 Stay Human para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5, NBA 2K23 para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 ou Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition para a Playstation 5, existe muita oferta para todos os gostos.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 23,09€

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Bundle Cross-Gen para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99€

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Bundle Cross-Gen para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 59,99€

F122 para a Playstation 4 por 20,99€ - antes por 69,99€ e para a Playstation 5 por 23,99€

F1 Manager 2022 para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 21,99€

Gran Turismo 7 para a Playstation 4 por 39,89€ - antes por 69,99€ e para a Playstation 5 por 49,59€

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition para a Playstation 4 por 14,69€

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99€

Horizon Forbidden West para a Playstation 4 por 39,89€ - antes por 69,99€ e para a Playstation 5 por 49,59€

It Takes Two para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 15,99€

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 31,49€

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99€

Red Dead Redemption 2 para a Playstation 4 por 19,79€

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - Gold Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 15,99€

Resident Evil Village para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 19,99€

Rollerdrome para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 19,79€

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Edição Jogo do Ano para a Playstation 4 por 34,99€

Sniper Elite 5 para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 35,99€

Stray para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 23,99€

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 29,99€

Tekken 7 - Definitive Edition para a Playstation 4 por 19,19€

The Quarry para a Playstation 4 por 34,99€ - antes por 69,99€ e para a Playstation 5 por 37,49€

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition para a Playstation 4 e Playstation 5 por 44,99€

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition para a Playstation 4 por 15,99€

JOGOS POR MENOS DE 15€

Por outro lado, uma outra campanha "Jogos por Menos de 15€" regressa e com ela muitos mais jogos a preços reduzidos.

São mais de 800 títulos para a PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4, de entre os quais se destacam:

Por menos de 5€: Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered para a Playstation 4 por 3,99€ DOOM para a Playstation 4 por 4,99€ The Evil Within para a Playstation 4 por 4,99€ Unravel Two para a Playstation 4 por 4,99€

Por menos de 10€: Mad Max para a Playstation 4 por 5,99€ Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain para a Playstation 4 por 5,99€ Need for Speed Heat para a Playstation 4 por 6,99€ LEGO The Hobbit para a Playstation 4 por 7,99€ Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 para a Playstation 4 por 7,99€ Resident Evil 7: Biohazard para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 7,99€ Salt and Sacrifice para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 7,99€ . Terra-média: Sombras de Mordor - Game of the Year Edition para a Playstation 4 por 8,99€ Marvel's Avengers para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 9,99€

Por menos de 15€: Trek To Yomi para a Playstation 4 & Playstation 5 por 12,99€ Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle para a Playstation 4 por 14,84€

