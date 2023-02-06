Quantcast
PplWare Mobile

PlayStation Store lança campanhas “Jogos por menos de 15€” e “Escolha dos Críticos”

· Jogos Comentar

Propor Revisão Proponha uma correção, faça uma sugestão

Autor: Paulo Silva

Tags:

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de email não será publicado.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Aviso: Todo e qualquer texto publicado na internet através deste sistema não reflete, necessariamente, a opinião deste site ou do(s) seu(s) autor(es). Os comentários publicados através deste sistema são de exclusiva e integral responsabilidade e autoria dos leitores que dele fizerem uso. A administração deste site reserva-se, desde já, no direito de excluir comentários e textos que julgar ofensivos, difamatórios, caluniosos, preconceituosos ou de alguma forma prejudiciais a terceiros. Textos de caráter promocional ou inseridos no sistema sem a devida identificação do seu autor (nome completo e endereço válido de email) também poderão ser excluídos.

PUB

Parceiros em Destaque

PUB

Newsletter Pplware

Newsletter Pplware

Parceiros

Questão Semanal

Concorda com a compra da Activision Blizzard pela Microsoft?

Ver Resultados

Loading ... Loading ...

Arquivo de Questões

Pplware TV

  • Renault Austral - Head up display
    Renault Austral - Head up display
  • oclean flow-dia...
    oclean flow-dia...
  • Balão "es...
    Balão "es...
  • Balão "es...
    Balão "es...
  • O ZEEKR 001 est...
    O ZEEKR 001 est...

Velocímetro Pplware

Velocímetro do Pplware

Teste a velocidade da sua Internet

Categorias

Arquivo

Canal de Youtube

ESET Internet Security - Proteção avançada contra todos os tipos de ameaças

Amazon Echo Dot - App e Idioma

O Threat Protection do NordVPN

Guerra na Ucrânia